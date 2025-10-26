Packers vs Steelers: Top 5 Any Time Touchdown Scorers

On any given Sunday, you can find immense value on the NFL slate. But that’s even more true as we comb through the Any Time Touchdown market between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers.

Check out our favorite picks in Week 8’s Sunday Night Football clash between these football titans!

DK Metcalf: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +160

The Steelers’ offense has come to life in recent weeks, and at least some of that success is owed to DK Metcalf and the passing attack. Metcalf is positioned to continue his ascent with another elite performance on primetime.

As many expected he would, Metcalf has become the focal point of the Steelers’ passing game. The two-time Pro Bowler leads the team in targets (36), receptions(22), receiving yards (406), and touchdowns (4), benchmarks that should all improve against the Packers.

While Metcalf was held relatively in check last week, he has still found the end zone in four of his previous five. Further, he has become a more prominent contributor over his recent schedule, totaling 271 yards on 12 catches and 19 targets over his last three contests.

Metcalf is Aaron Rodgers‘ lifeline through the air. The duo has strengthened its ties in recent weeks and should continue its assault in Week 8. Metcalf is the primary receiving target in Pittsburgh, and his chances of finding the endzone are greater than the betting price implies.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Pat Freiermuth: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +320

With limited offensive skill, the Steelers have adapted their schemes to fit their personnel. With that, we’re seeing more involvement from their trio of tight ends. Pat Freiermuth has been the most noticeable of the bunch and is a top value candidate to cross the plane at home.

Freiermuth is coming off a sensational outing against the Bengals. The former second-round pick caught five of six targets for 111 yards and two touchdowns last time out. While that was his best outing of the season, there is a breadcrumb trail pointing toward increased involvement from Freiermuth moving forward.

Through the first three weeks of the season, the Steelers’ pass-catching tight end was targeted 10 times. Freirmuth hauled in seven of those throws for 65 yards, but then hit a two-game lull, recording just one reception on one target.

Pittsburgh will continue to trot out three tight ends with some regularity, but Freiermuth has shown that he’s deserving of a more prominent role. He might not match his production from last week, but he’s a damn good bet to score against the Packers.

Josh Jacobs: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds -175

Where would the Packers be without their bellcow on offense, Josh Jacobs? Green Bay’s running back has been a stabilizing force on offense, and the team has rewarded him with ample scoring opportunities. He may be the betting favorite, but Jacobs is still worth the investment as an anytime touchdown scorer.

Jacobs does a little bit of everything right on offense. So far this season, he’s accumulated 414 rushing yards on 111 carries, adding 179 receiving yards on 16 catches and 20 targets. Altogether, that’s resulted in 98.8 scrimmage yards per game, which he’s turned into eight touchdowns.

The Steelers’ defense has proven incapable of slowing down the opposition. They rank 28th in total defense, giving up 374.7 yards per game. While most of that damage has come through the air, they gave up 108 rushing yards to Chase Brown last week and 105 rushing yards to Kenneth Walker a few weeks prior. Those holes will be exposed by a more proficient runner in Josh Jacobs.

The Packers will turn to Jacobs frequently on Sunday Night Football, as they continue to call the second-most rushing plays in the NFL. As inferred by his betting price, Jacobs is a solid bet to sustain his current form and find the endzone at Acrisure Stadium.

March down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks weekly!

Savion Williams: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +2000

Without a standout pass-catcher on offense, the Packers have taken an all-hands-on-deck approach. Already, 12 different players have soaked targets from Jordan Love, with half of those players recording a touchdown. One player who has yet to score is rookie wide receiver Savion Williams. We’re betting he bucks that trend tonight.

Williams has appeared in all six games for the Packers, but his most robust production has come on special teams. The TCU product is deployed as the return man on kick returns, churning out 339 yards on 13 returns. Still, Williams has also recorded six rushing attempts while pulling in all four of his targets.

Therein lies the advantage in backing Williams to record a touchdown. While he hasn’t settled into one specific role, he has flashed scoring potential on returns, rushing, and receiving attempts. Given his regular usage and blazing speed, it’s just a matter of time before Williams turns those opportunities into scores.

Green Bay would be smart to deploy some trickery to keep the Steelers’ defense guessing, and they have the ultimate decoy in Williams. At +2000, he’s our preferred longshot bet on Sunday Night Football.

Steelers Defense: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +750

We’re rounding out our value bets with a play on the Steelers defense. Pittsburgh forces the third-most turnovers in the NFL, and its defense can be counted on to find the endzone against the Packers.

Through six games, the Steelers have already accounted for 10 turnovers. Those are split evenly, with five fumble recoveries and five interceptions. Upfront, the Steelers boast one of the most imposing pass rushes, which is complemented by a deep secondary that can force fumbles or nab interceptions.

They have yet to return a turnover for a score, but it’s just a matter of time before their defense breaks through. Pittsburgh will continue its turnover onslaught versus the Packers, this time returning the takeaway for a touchdown.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.