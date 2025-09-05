Predicting All 8 NFL Division Winners & Playoff Success
Patrick Kelleher
Host · Writer
Playoff Prediction: Wild Card Round Loss
The Buccaneers, unfortunately, will run into the No. 5 seed in the NFC, which could easily be the Detroit Lions. Assuming this is how it plays out, it seems like a tough matchup for Tampa Bay.
AFC East: Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills have taken complete control of the AFC East in the Josh Allen era. The Dolphins are facing uncertainty, while the Patriots and Jets are rebuilding. It's still Buffalo's division.
Playoff Prediction: Divisional Round Loss
Assuming they handle their business in the Wild Card round, the Bills will most likely match up with either the Ravens or Chiefs. Sean McDermott has yet to prove he can exercise those demons late in the playoffs. Considering the Chiefs are always in the AFC Title game and the Ravens are on a collision course this season, the Bills will once again fall short in 2025-26.
AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs
Another year, another Super Bowl expectation for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The AFC West has gotten stronger with the emergence of the Chargers and Broncos in 2024. However, it will still take them at least another year to claim the AFC West crown from the Chiefs.
Playoff Prediction: AFC Championship Loss
Since Patrick Mahomes's first season as a starter, the Kansas City Chiefs have, remarkably, been to at least the AFC Championship game every year. It was not until last season that they played an AFC Title game on the road in the Mahomes-Andy Reid era. Despite reaching the Super Bowl last season, we saw some potential cracks in the roster. This year feels like they ultimately come up short.
AFC North: Baltimore Ravens
The AFC North has been among the more competitive and grueling divisions across the league over the years. Forever, it was the Steelers and Ravens battling, then the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow, and evened the playing field. The Ravens are the most complete team in the division and figure to once again claim the North.
Playoff Prediction: Super Bowl Winner
This year, more than ever, finally feels like the year for Lamar Jackson and company. He is a good player, and this team overall is just too talented to keep falling short year after year. Jackson is in his prime, the defense figures to be among the top units in the league, and John Harbaugh is one of the better coaches of the last couple of decades. This feels like the year.
AFC North: Houston Texans
Entering Year Three, C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans have set a strong foundation for the Houston Texans. They have reached the playoffs and taken the division crown the last two seasons. Given the state of their three division counterparts, there is no reason to believe they won't make it three in a row.
Playoff Prediction: Wild Card Round Loss
Unfortunately for Houston, the AFC is incredibly deep as a conference, with the three wild-card teams all capable of making a run. The Texans still feel as if they are a year or two away from being genuine contenders in the AFC.
NFC East: Philadelphia Eagles
All records are meant to be broken at some point, right? The NFC East has an absurd streak of not seeing a repeat winner since 2003-2004, when the Eagles repeated. While it has been said before, this year feels inevitable considering the Eagles' juggernaut roster, combined with the uncertainty surrounding the other three teams.
Playoff Prediction: Divisional Round Loss
A Super Bowl hangover seems to hit even the best franchises in the league. There is a reason the Chiefs are the only team to repeat in the last 20 years. Philadelphia will meet its match this year in the Divisional Round.
NFC West: Los Angeles Rams
This will all come down to the health of veteran QB Matthew Stafford. Even with an expected bounce back from San Francisco, the Rams are still the most complete team in this division with easily the best coach in the division. Their offense alone should win them plenty of games throughout the year.
Playoff Prediction: Super Bowl Loss
When it comes to playoff time, there aren't many more dangerous teams than a Sean McVay-led squad. If the defense can make enough plays when they need it most, this offense should be able to take them far this season, especially in the NFC.
NFC North: Green Bay Packers
Even before last week's blockbuster trade, there was a case to be made that the Detroit Lions were set up to take a step back due to either coaching losses or natural regression. Now that arguably the best defensive player in the sport has been added to that unit, the Green Bay Packers are in a prime position to win their first division title since 2021.
Playoff Prediction: NFC Championship Loss
Green Bay was in the NFC Title game just two seasons ago, suffering a crushing loss to the San Francisco 49ers. With their revamped defense and playmaking additions on offense, the Packers could be poised to make a return to the conference championship. Ultimately, I expect them to fall short to the Rams.
NFC South: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Since the start of the 2020s, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been the owners of the NFC South, and this season should be no different. Baker Mayfield has established himself as a top-ten quarterback in the league over the past couple of seasons. The Falcons seem to be their most formidable challenger, but they're not ready yet.
