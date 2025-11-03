Cardinals vs Cowboys: Top NFL Player Props for Monday Night Football (Week 9)

Week 9 in the NFL wraps up as the Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1) host the Arizona Cardinals (2-5) on Monday Night Football.

Here’s everything you need to know, along with my top player prop bets for each side!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Date: Monday, Nov. 3, 2025

Monday, Nov. 3, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Spread: Cowboys -3 (-118) | Total: 53.5

Cowboys -3 (-118) | 53.5 Moneyline: Cardinals (+146), Cowboys (-174)

ARI WR Marvin Harrison Jr. OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

It’s been an up-and-down sophomore season for Harrison Jr., but the matchup couldn’t be better for him to shine in primetime. The 23-year-old is up against a Cowboys defense that came into Week 9 having allowed the second-most yards and the highest yards per target to wideouts. In Week 7, we saw a glimpse of Harrison’s big-play ability with backup QB Jacoby Brissett, as he hauled in two long passes. With Brissett starting again, he should be looking to exploit this porous Dallas secondary and target Harrison Jr. often.

DAL TE Jake Ferguson 6+ Receptions (+130)

Don’t be scared off by last week’s goose egg. Ferguson was blanked in a tough matchup against a stout Broncos defense, but that was an outlier. Before that game, the 26-year-old had tallied at least six catches in six of his eight appearances this season. This is a perfect bounce-back spot, as Arizona entered Week 9 giving up the fifth-most receptions to the tight end position.

