NFL Week 9 MNF: Who’s Scoring Tonight? Best Anytime TD Picks for Cardinals vs Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals (2-5) and Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1) battle on Monday Night Football as Week 9 in the NFL comes to a close.

Dallas enters the contest as a slight 3.0-point home favorite.

Below are my top anytime touchdown scorer props for each side, with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Note: All odds are subject to change after the publication of this article.

ARI TE Trey McBride (+105)

Three of McBride’s four touchdowns this season have come over the last two weeks with backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who will again start in place of the injured Kyler Murray. In those two games, McBride has drawn 18 targets, including a hefty eight red zone looks. The Cowboys rank 28th in opponent red zone TD percentage (68.75%), giving McBride an excellent opportunity to extend his scoring streak.

DAL RB Javonte Williams (-165)

Williams has enjoyed a career resurgence in Dallas, becoming one of the season’s best comeback stories. The 25-year-old has found the end zone in four of his past five games, including a two-touchdown performance in last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos. Williams is dominating touches in the Cowboys’ backfield and ranks fourth among all running backs in red zone carries (26). He’ll have a great chance to continue his scoring ways tonight against a Cardinals defense that has allowed the sixth-most rushing touchdowns to opposing backs.

