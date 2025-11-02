Seahawks vs Commanders: Top 5 Any Time Touchdown Scorers

The Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks are heading in opposite directions. Washington has dropped three in a row to fall entirely outside the NFC playoff picture. Conversely, the Seahawks are one of the hottest teams in the NFL and are sitting atop the NFC West standings.

Check out our favorite touchdown picks in Week 9’s Sunday Night Football showdown between the Commanders and Seahawks!

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds -115

Unless you’re tuning in for the first time this season or have been living under a rock, you’ve already caught wind of Jaxon Smith-Njigba‘s sheer dominance this season. There’s plenty of value in backing JSN as an anytime touchdown scorer in tonight’s NFC clash.

Smith-Njigba has emerged as one of the most dominant wide receivers in the NFL. He leads the league with 819 receiving yards, sitting 100 clear of the next closest pass-catcher. As expected, that makes him the most valuable player on the Seahawks, and a prime candidate to find paydirt in Week 9.

Heading into tonight’s contest, Smith-Njigba has accounted for a mammoth 36.5% target share with the Seahawks. More importantly, he’s posted an All-Pro worthy 71.4% catch rate and 16.4 yards per reception.

With touchdowns in three straight and four of the last five, it’s clear that Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the first-look on offense for Seattle. Still, his betting price doesn’t reflect his scoring potential, making JSN our preferred entry point into the anytime touchdown market.

Jayden Daniels: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +270

The Seahawks operate an unforgiving rush defense. Nevertheless, we are undeterred in backing Jayden Daniels as an anytime touchdown scorer on Sunday Night Football.

A hamstring injury has limited Daniels’ playing time and effectiveness early in 2025. But after sitting out last week and using 10 days to rest up, Daniels returned to the Commanders’ practice this week without an injury diagnosis. With that, we’re expecting the best version of Daniels in tonight’s test against the Seahawks.

At times, Seattle’s defense has lost sight of opposing quarterbacks. We’ve seen several non-running quarterbacks take off on the fly, gaining significant yardage in broken coverage. Daniels is one of the best in the league at improvising, and he will patiently wait for his rushing opportunities.

We’re not expecting Jayden Daniels to carry the Commanders to victory single-handedly, but he can be counted on to take off when needed. At +270, he’s one of the top values on the betting board.

Zach Ertz: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +140

Washington needs to activate its passing attack if it hopes to keep pace with the Seahawks. Thankfully, they can turn to Zach Ertz to keep the ball moving.

Ertz has been Mr. Reliable for Jayden Daniels this season. In five starts with Daniels under center, Ertz has hauled in 18 of 26 targets for a nice 69.3% catch rate and 9.9 yards per reception. Further, he’s been even more reliable inside the 20. So far this year, Ertz has caught all four of his red zone targets for 25 yards and three touchdowns. That’s akin to what we saw from the Commanders’ tight end last season, with all seven of Ertz’s touchdowns coming in the red zone.

The Seahawks have been gouged by opposing tight ends all season, and Week 9 is Zach Ertz’s time to shine. We like most of his props, including backing the three-time Pro Bowler as an anytime touchdown scorer.

Kenneth Walker III: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +150

The Seahawks have deployed a two-prong approach out of the backfield. While Zach Charbonnet leads the team in rushing touchdowns, Kenneth Walker III has undoubtedly been the go-to rushing option. With that, we’re deferring to the latter as an anytime touchdown scorer at Northwest Stadium.

Walker outpaces Charbonnet in every other statistical category other than touchdowns. He has earned 23 more carries than his backfield counterpart, for 230 more yards and nearly doubling Charbonnet’s paltry 2.8 yards per rush attempt.

As the season has progressed, Walker has taken on a more impactful role for Seattle. He had a season-high 17 carries last time out and is averaging 14.0 rushing attempts per game over the previous four. Predictably, that correlates with diminished usage from Charbonnet, a downward trajectory that carries him into Week 9.

It’s time that Walker was rewarded for his increased contributions to the Seahawks’ offense. Look past Charbonnet to get a piece of Walker versus the Commanders.

Deebo Samuel: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +150

Finally, we’re going back to the Commanders’ offensive well as they look to get their passing game going at home. Terry McLaurin is on the sidelines again this week, and Deebo Samuel will be the primary recipient of the increased looks from Daniels.

McLaurin has been in and out of the lineup all season, necessitating more involvement from Samuel. The recently arrived Commander leads the team in targets (49), receptions (37), and yards (326), while sitting just one touchdown behind Zach Ertz. Moreover, Samuel is poised to improve his standing with Daniels back under center.

Samuel’s metrics have taken a hit without Daniels throwing him the ball. Last week, he produced just three catches for 11 yards on six targets, underscoring the importance of a quality quarterback under center. In his previous two games with Daniels, Samuel has hauled in 12 of 16 targets for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Deebo needs to do Deebo things for the Commanders to have a chance against the Seahawks. Whether it’s receiving or rushing, we are backing him to score a touchdown in tonight’s intra-conference clash in Landover.

