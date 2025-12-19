Pro Football Doc, Dr. David Chao, breaks down the injuries to Josh Jacobs, Christian Watson, Drake London, and Marvin Harrison Jr. ahead of NFL Week 16.

Josh Jacobs – Knee

Josh Jacobs is dealing with a knee issue. He’s been on the injury report and has been playing through it, including having MRIs that showed no structural damage. He’s had DNPs before and still played through, and with this being a big game, I expect him to continue to play.

Josh Jacobs has a -32.1% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Jacobs, the Packers Rush Offense, and the Bears Rush Defense; therefore, we expect him to be UNDER his projected rushing prop and DFS points.

Christian Watson, on the other hand, is unlikely to play. It appears to be an SC joint, or sternoclavicular joint, injury. He went to the hospital, and while it wasn’t displaced, he could technically play through it, but it is very sore and would likely require an injection. Given the proximity to major arteries in the chest area, the Packers are likely to be conservative, which aligns with their medical history of not injecting players just to get them on the field. In the big picture, that’s probably a good thing, so expect Watson to be out.

Christian Watson has a -10.5% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Watson, the Packers ‘ pass offense, and the Bears’ pass defense; therefore, we expect him to be UNDER his projected receiving prop and DFS points.

D’Andre Smith of the Bears has been dealing with a groin issue for several weeks, including last week, and he played through it effectively. We expect to see more of the same.

Swift has a +5.2% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Jacobs, the Beras Rush Offense, and the Packers Rush Defense; therefore, we expect him to be OVER his projected rushing prop and DFS points.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has missed several weeks with a heel issue. It does not appear to be a heel contusion but more likely plantar fasciitis. It’s something he could return from, but with the Cardinals out of contention, it will depend on how he feels. You’ll need to check game-day actives.

If he plays, Harrison has a -53.9% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Harrison, the Cardinals receiving Offense, and the Falcons Receiving Defense; therefore, we expect him to be UNDER his projected passing prop and DFS points.

Geno Smith – Shoulder

Geno Smith will be the starting quarterback for the Raiders. He had a one-week hiatus with shoulder and hand issues, but neither appears to be major. This looks more like a trapped muscle issue rather than anything involving the rotator cuff or shoulder joint, and I expect him to be able to play through it.

Smith has a -29.6% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Smith, the Raiders Pass Offense, and the Texans Pass Defense; therefore, we expect him to be UNDER his projected passing prop and DFS points.

Drake London – Knee

Another big one is Drake London of the Atlanta Falcons with a PCL injury. He usually tries to play through injuries, and this is the first realistic week he can return. Expect him to play and be paired with Kirk Cousins this week.

London has a -16.4% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of London, the Falcons Pass Offense, and the Cardinals Pass Defense; therefore, we expect him to be UNDER his projected passing prop and DFS points.

Woody Marks – Ankle

Woody Marks is the last one to monitor. He left the game, but head coach DeMeco Ryans said he could have stayed in. He hasn’t practiced this week, so it will come down to a coaching decision—whether they save him with the playoffs in mind or use him this week. You’ll need to watch the 90-minute inactives.

Marks has a -1.4% SIC Player Edge projection, which reflects the health of Marks, the Texans Rush Offense, and the Raiders Rush Defense; therefore, we expect him to be lightly UNDER his projected passing prop and DFS points.

