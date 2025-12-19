NFL Saturday Night Football Best Bets: Packers vs Bears

NFL season and all its spoils are in full throttle. The holidays have arrived, and there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 16, which (lucky for us) features action on a Saturday!

Stadium: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Betting Odds

Spread: GB +1.5 (-108) | CHI -1.5 (-112)

GB +1.5 (-108) | CHI -1.5 (-112) Total: Over 46.5 (-112) | Under (-108)

Over 46.5 (-112) | Under (-108) Moneyline: GB +106 | CHI -124

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Kalshi Odds

Chance: GB 46% | CHI 54%

GB 46% | CHI 54% Spread: CHI -2.5 Yes (47¢) | No (53¢)

CHI -2.5 Yes (47¢) | No (53¢) Total: Over 46.5 Yes (49¢) | No (51¢)

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

As the 2025 regular season enters its final stretch, divisional games will be a prevalent theme. That will be put on full display this weekend as the Green Bay Packers (9-4-1) visit the Chicago Bears (10-4) at historic Soldier Field—prepare for an adversity-laden clash in the Midway.

Within the NFC North market at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bears are listed as the odds-on favorite ahead of Week 16, displaying a price of -110. Incidentally, the Packers are close behind, yielding +110 odds on the same board. Kalshi’s predictions show aspects a little differently. There, Green Bay has a 49% chance to win the division, while Chicago has a 47% chance. That should give you an understanding of the magnitude of Saturday’s bid.

The Packers have operated with a fierce defense throughout the year. Green Bay has surrendered just 194.1 YPG through the air, which is the seventh-best clip in football. However, superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons was shelved with a torn ACL last week. Parsons’s notable absence will give the Bears’ offense amplified confidence when playing from the pocket.

Chicago has thrived on offense this season. Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams (54.4 QBR) has made an impressive jump, and as such, the Bears are producing 26.1 PPG. That is up considerably from their 2024 scoring clip of 18.2 PPG.

Picking a winner in this meeting of old midwestern rivals is like splitting hairs, but my lean is on Chicago SU at home. Temperatures will hover around freezing for this one, but I think the Bears will be able to carry out their offense, which is strong both on the ground and through the air. Conversely, Chicago’s D has registered 30 total takeaways, featuring a whopping 21 interceptions.

Best Bet: Bears ML (-124)

I have a hunch that the offenses in this game, ones that are combining to score 51.0 PPG right now, will make for a shootout.

Williams and Packers quarterback Jordan Love (73.9 QBR) are at the stages of their professional careers where they are looking to make statements, and that opportunity will be presented come Saturday. Incidentally, I am on the over 46.5 total points for this marquee divisional affair.

SportsGrid’s predictive model is also keen on over 46.5, labeling it as a two-star play at this time. For reference, Green Bay has gone 8-6 for over bettors in the current campaign. Across the way. Chicago has converted for the over in seven of 14 games. That means overs have cashed in 53.6% of contests that have featured at least one of these teams.

When it comes to da Bears and the Pack, it is always personal (especially with the present head coaches). In the off chance that one side gets the opportunity to run up the score, they certainly will.

Best Bet: Over 46.5 (-110)

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily NFL Game Picks and NFL Prop Picks.

NFL Week 16 Best Bets: Packers vs. Bears

Bears ML (-124)

Packers-Bears Over 46.5 (-112)

Week 16 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.