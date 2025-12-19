Predicting Every NFC Week 16 Game With Score Projections

Thanksgiving is behind us, meaning we’re in the stretch drive of the NFL season. There is still a lot to be determined, as division races and playoff spots are just starting to heat up.

Stadium: Northwest Stadium

Northwest Stadium Location: Landover, MD

Landover, MD Time: Saturday 5:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 5:00 p.m. ET Spread: PHI -6.5 | Total: 44.5

PHI -6.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: PHI -300 | WSH +250

The Eagles are looking to reverse course on their late-season collapse. Thankfully, they’ll get to beat up on the lowly Commanders on Saturday. Losers of three of its last four, Philadelphia has seemingly lost its way on offense. Then, a Week 15 matchup against the Raiders helped the defending champs find their rhythm. The Eagles put up 387 yards while holding onto the ball for nearly 40 minutes. A similar performance is anticipated against a Washington team that ranks 30th in total defense and 25th in average possession time. It may not be as convincing as last week’s triumph, but the Eagles should win and cover at Northwest Stadium.

Predicted Outcome: Eagles 24 – Commanders 13

Stadium: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Time: Saturday 8:20 p.m. ET

Saturday 8:20 p.m. ET Spread: CHI -1.5 | Total: 46.5

CHI -1.5 | 46.5 Moneyline: CHI -110 | GB -110

Like the Thursday night affair, this Saturday primetime clash could decide the victor of the NFC North. The Bears’ 0-2 has long been forgotten, as they’ve ridden a 10-2 run to the top of the division standings. A win over the Packers at Soldier Field would effectively guarantee them the division crown. Chicago deserved better in its Week 14 showdown versus this same Packers team. They out-possessed their hosts while matching Green Bay’s offensive production, but a late score iced the game for the Bears. Now with the benefit of home-field advantage, the tide should turn in Chicago’s favor. This will be a classic NFC North showdown, with the winner eking out a hard-fought win. In that regard, we predict the Bears give the Packers a taste of their own medicine and kick a field goal late for the victory.

Predicted Outcome: Bears 28 – Packers 27

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: DAL -2.5 | Total: 49.5

DAL -2.5 | 49.5 Moneyline: DAL -130 | LAC +110

This line feels like a bit of a trap, but we’re falling for it anyway. The Cowboys are effectively eliminated from postseason contention. Barring the second coming of Jesus, Dallas will be relegated to the sidelines when the chase for the Lombardi Trophy begins in January. With that, they look like undeserving favorites against a Chargers team that just eliminated the dynasty Chiefs from the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Los Angeles operates the most underappreciated defense in the league, ranking second in total and ninth in scoring defense, but getting none of the credit. Any team that faces the Cowboys’ defense looks like a Super Bowl contender, and we expect that to be the case again when the Chargers invade AT&T Stadium.

Predicted Outcome: Chargers 32 – Cowboys 28

Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: NO -4.5 | Total: 40.5

NO -4.5 | 40.5 Moneyline: NO -215 | NYJ +180

Fresh off their unexpected triumphs over the Buccaneers and Panthers, the Saints are going for their first three-game winning streak since 2022. The Saints’ defense has looked good in each of their last two wins, holding their division rivals to a combined 582 yards and 37 points. Unfortunately, the Jets won’t have much success breaking through that impenetrable unit. New York continues to rank among the league’s worst offenses, putting up the third-fewest yards and the fifth-fewest points. The Saints are playing themselves out of a top spot in the NFL Draft.

Predicted Outcome: Saints 20 – Jets 7

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: TB -3 | Total: 45.5

TB -3 | 45.5 Moneyline: TB -165 | CAR +140

NFL schedule makers obviously knew what they were doing when they put together the Week 16 schedule. The Bucs versus the Panthers is yet another divisional clash with huge playoff implications. As it stands, both teams are tied at 7-7, albeit with the Bucs holding the division lead on the strength of a tiebreaker. While these teams meet again in Week 18, the winner on Sunday vaults itself to the top of the NFC South standings. We’re getting exactly what we expected from the Panthers this season. Their young core oscillates between above- and below-average performances. But the Buccaneers’ inconsistent efforts are cause for concern. Losers of two straight and five of its last six, we’re betting Tampa Bay’s demise continues in Week 16.

Predicted Outcome: Panthers 21 – Buccaneers 19

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: MIN -3 | Total: 43.5

MIN -3 | 43.5 Moneyline: MIN -150 | NYG +130

At this point, the Vikings are playing for pride. But as we’ve seen, that still means a lot to this proud franchise. Minnesota is creating its identity with J.J. McCarthy as the man under center. They’ve won two in a row, eclipsing 30 points in each one of those contests. The Giants are busy crafting their own identity with Jaxson Dart, with much less favorable returns. The early start time could be a detractor for some bettors, but we don’t expect the Vikings to take their foot off the pedal in this NFC showdown.

Predicted Outcome: Vikings 24 – Giants 20

Stadium: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET Spread: ATL -3 | Total: 48.5

ATL -3 | 48.5 Moneyline: ATL -155 | ARI +135

No two teams deserve each other more than the Falcons and Cardinals. Despite heavily investing in their offenses via the draft, neither team has found its offensive stride. Those missteps carry these inter-divisional foes into a Week 16 battle at State Farm Stadium. Atlanta has looked better with Kirky Chainz operating the offense, and that will be the Falcons’ strength in Arizona. The Cardinals have dropped six in a row, and their defense has looked worse in each subsequent contest. The hosts will do their best to keep pace, but the Falcons fly away with this one.

Predicted Outcome: Falcons 42 – Cardinals 28

Stadium: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: DET -7 | Total: 52.5

DET -7 | 52.5 Moneyline: DET -320 | PIT +260

Few people expected the Steelers to be in this position. With three weeks left to play, Pittsburgh is hanging onto the AFC North division lead. Still, they face a sincere challenge versus the Lions in Week 16. Detroit is outside the playoff picture and desperately needs some help to get in. Even at their best, the Lions could fall victim to a resurgent Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers’ quarterback is having a late-season renaissance, throwing for more than 500 yards with a 75.4% completion percentage over the past couple of outings. Considering Rodgers’ track record against the Lions, we’re predicting a monumental upset in Motown.

Predicted Outcome: Steelers 35 – Lions 34

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: SF -6 | Total: 46.5

SF -6 | 46.5 Moneyline: SF -290 | IND +240

Philip Rivers turned back the clock in his triumphant return to the gridiron, but this Monday Night Football battle versus the Niners will test the limits of his 44-year-old body. San Francisco has looked solid offensively, offsetting some of its more noticeable defensive concerns. Moreover, this Colts team mustered just 215 total yards in Week 15, a benchmark that won’t ratchet that much higher on primetime. The 49ers will lean into their run game, controlling the clock and keeping Indianapolis at bay. The betting line has this one right on the money.

Predicted Outcome: 49ers 27 – Colts 21

