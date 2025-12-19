NFL Week 16 Kalshi Picks: Best Bets for Saturday’s Doubleheader

After navigating the crowds during your Saturday Christmas shopping, what better way to unwind than an NFL doubleheader? The action kicks off at 5:00 p.m. ET as the Philadelphia Eagles (9-5) battle division rival Washington Commanders (4-10), followed by a high-stakes showdown in the Windy City as the Chicago Bears (10-4) and Green Bay Packers (9-4-1) vie for first place in the NFC North.

With insights from our advanced model, here are three plays to make on Kalshi:

SportsGrid Projection: 43.2 | 5-Star Play

Backed by a top-tier defensive unit, the Under has hit in 64.3% of Philadelphia’s games this season.

has hit in of Philadelphia’s games this season. The total has stayed under 45.5 in six consecutive Eagles games .

. Philadelphia is coming off a dominant 31-0 shutout of the Raiders and now faces backup Marcus Mariota, who remains the starter with Jayden Daniels (elbow) done for the year.

SportsGrid Projection: Packers by 3.0 Points | 5-Star Play

Green Bay downed Chicago 28-21 at Lambeau Field in the season’s first meeting.

in the season’s first meeting. This has been one of the most lopsided rivalries in recent years, the Packers winning 12 of their last 13 matchups against the Bears.

3. PHI WR A.J. Brown Anytime Touchdown (Yes, 43%) @ Washington Commanders

SportsGrid Projection: 0.7 | 3-Star Play

Brown has found the end zone in three of his past four games , totaling four touchdowns during that span.

, totaling during that span. The star wideout is tied for the team lead in red-zone targets (11) .

. Washington’s defense has surrendered the sixth-most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season (15).

