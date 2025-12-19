NFL Week 16 Top 5 Most Bet Player Props: Broncos’ Bo Nix Making Waves

With playoff races tightening and December game scripts becoming more predictable, the NFL’s Week 16 most bet player props reflect where bettors see volume, usage, and opportunity lining up cleanly. From quarterback yardage to rushing workloads and low-volume receiving spots, this week’s BetMGM ticket leaders lean heavily on role stability and matchup-driven expectations rather than splash plays.

Here’s a look at the most bet player props by tickets heading into Week 16.

1. Bo Nix (DEN) Over 235.5 Passing Yards (-115) vs Jaguars

The Denver Broncos pivot has become the focal point of this offense down the stretch, and bettors continue to gravitate toward his passing volume. The over on 235.5 passing yards reflects confidence in Denver leaning on the arm of Bo Nix rather than a conservative approach, even against a Jacksonville Jaguars that ranks 10th against the pass (222.2 passing yards per game).

2. Pat Bryant (DEN) Over 29.5 Receiving Yards (-115) vs. Jaguars

A smaller number has drawn big attention. Pat Bryant doesn’t need a breakout game to clear 29.5 receiving yards, and this prop fits neatly with the same pass-heavy game script bettors are backing for Denver. Modest volume paired with a low threshold has made this one of the most popular tickets on the board.

3. Tony Pollard (TEN) Over 13.5 Rushing Attempts (-150) vs Chiefs

This market is all about workload. The over on 13.5 rushing attempts suggests bettors expect Tony Pollard to stay involved regardless of game flow against the Kansas City Chiefs. Even as an underdog, the Tennessee Titans have shown a willingness to keep Pollard active, making attempts a more appealing angle than yardage for many bettors.

4. Tyrone Tracy Jr. (NYG) Over 46.5 Rushing Yards (-110) vs Vikings

Opportunity continues to drive interest here. Tyrone Tracy Jr. has seen his role expand for the New York Giants, and bettors are backing him to clear 46.5 rushing yards against a Minnesota Vikings defense that can be attacked on the ground. Minnesota sits 24th in the league, allowing 127.6 rushing yards per game.

5. Isaiah Williams (NYJ) Under 29.5 Receiving Yards (-120) at Saints

The lone under on the list comes down to role clarity. Isaiah Williams has struggled to carve out consistent volume with a carousel of underachieving quarterbacks at the helm for the New York Jets. Although Justin Fields (knee) and Tyrod Taylor (groin) are healthy, New York will continue to try their luck with rookie Brady Cook. Cook gets his second career start a week after throwing three picks against the Jags.

Bettors are fading Williams receiving output by backing the under 29.5 receiving yards on the road against the New Orleans Saints. Despite the Saints’ (4-10) dismal season, they do rank fifth against the pass, allowing 180.6 yards per game.

NFL Week 16 Most Bet Player Props

NFL Week 16 Player Props Market Closing Bell

This week’s most bet props tell a familiar late-season story — trust the players with defined roles, lean into volume-based markets, and avoid guessing on fringe production. As December football sharpens usage trends, bettors are clearly prioritizing stability over upside heading into Week 16.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets