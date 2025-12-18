NFL Thursday Night Football Tonight | Rams vs Seahawks Betting Trends & Analysis

Thursday Night Football brings real stakes to Washington, with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks meeting in a pivotal NFC matchup that has drawn steady betting interest across the board. Between a tight divisional race, recent head-to-head history, and two teams playing their best football in December, the market has responded with clear movement on the spread, total, and moneyline as kickoff approaches.

Here’s how BetMGM’s betting trends are shaping up for Rams–Seahawks in Week 16.

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

Where to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks

Stadium: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds

Spread: LAR +1.5 (-112) | SEA -1.5 (-108)

LAR +1.5 (-112) | SEA -1.5 (-108) Total: Over 42.5 (-115) | Under (-105)

Over 42.5 (-115) | Under (-105) Moneyline: LAR +105 | SEA -125

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Kalshi Odds

Chance: LAR 47% | SEA 53%

LAR 47% | SEA 53% Spread: SEA -2.5 Yes (49¢) | No (53¢)

SEA -2.5 Yes (49¢) | No (53¢) Total: Over 41.5 Yes (54¢) | No (48¢)

LAR vs SEA Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Spread Movement: Early Rams Support, Late Seahawks Push

The betting market opened with Los Angeles listed as a 1.5-point road favorite, but that number has flipped, with Seattle now laying 1.5 points at home. The Rams are still drawing 64% of spread tickets, while Seattle accounts for 36%, yet the handle is more balanced, with 59% of the money backing Los Angeles and 41% landing on the Seahawks.

That split suggests public confidence in the Rams’ recent form, while sharper money has shown enough respect for Seattle’s home-field edge to force the line adjustment.

Moneyline Action: Rams Tickets, Seahawks Respect

Moneyline betting has followed a similar pattern to the spread. Los Angeles opened at -115 and now sits at +105, drawing 67% of moneyline tickets but just 57% of the handle. Seattle, now priced at -125, holds 33% of tickets but 43% of the money, reinforcing the idea that larger wagers have leaned toward the home side.

It’s a classic split: public confidence riding with the Rams’ results, while the Seahawks continue to draw measured respect in a game with playoff implications.

Total Movement: Under Pressure Builds

The total has seen one of the more notable shifts on the board. What opened at 45.5 has been bet down to 42.5, with 61% of tickets and 62% of the handle landing on the over despite the drop. The under, meanwhile, holds 39% of bets and 38% of the handle, indicating that the move has come despite majority interest on the higher side.

With both teams ranking near the top of the league in defensive efficiency and coming off tight divisional games, the market appears to be bracing for a more controlled, possession-driven contest than the first meeting suggested.

Rams vs Seahawks Matchup Context: Two Balanced Teams, Different Paths

On the field, both teams enter with identical 11–3 records, separated only by tiebreakers in the NFC playoff picture. Los Angeles currently holds the edge as the conference’s top seed based on head-to-head results, having won the Week 11 meeting 21–19.

Offensively, the Rams are averaging 30.0 points per game, while Seattle sits close behind at 28.9, putting both inside the league’s top five. Defensively, the Seahawks have been slightly stingier, allowing 17.3 points per game compared to 18.6 for Los Angeles. Yardage splits are similarly tight, with Seattle allowing 283.4 total yards per game and the Rams at 320.8.

Recent form adds to the intrigue. Los Angeles has won four of its past five games, including a 41–34 win over the Detroit Lions last week. At the same time, Seattle has also won four of five, capped by a much tighter 18–16 victory over the Philip Rivers-led Indianapolis Colts.

NFC Playoff Picture: Division Stakes Front and Center

With both teams sitting atop the NFC standings cluster, this game carries direct playoff weight. A Rams win would further solidify their No. 1 seed status, while a Seahawks victory would pull Seattle into the top spot with just two weeks remaining.

With two such evenly matched divisional rivals, it’s easy to see why the tight betting splits — and why no side has been able to pull away decisively in the market.

NFL Week 16 TNF Closing Bell

The Rams–Seahawks betting market reflects a matchup with minimal margin for error. Line movement on the spread, downward pressure on the total, and split moneyline action all point to a game where bettors see multiple paths but no clear runaway angle. With playoff positioning hanging in the balance, Thursday night sets up as one of Week 16’s most tightly priced and heavily scrutinized games.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

All BetMGM data is based on straight bets