5 Most Bet 2025 Events in Sports | NFL Still Rules at BetMGM

When the dust settles on the 2025 NFL season, the games that drew the most betting attention told a pretty straightforward story: star quarterbacks, high-stakes rematches, and postseason moments that felt massive well before kickoff. From divisional chaos to a lopsided Super Bowl LIX finale, BetMGM’s most bet events of the year proved a point, everybody already knows – football and more specifically the NFL is still king.

Here’s a look back at the five games that dominated BetMGM in 2025

1. Chiefs vs. Eagles — Super Bowl LIX (Feb. 9)

The most bet event of the year saved its biggest statement for last. The Philadelphia Eagles flipped the script on the Kansas City Chiefs, rolling to a 40–22 win in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles jumped out early, led 24–0 at halftime, and never let the Chiefs back into it. With two marquee franchises, massive prop menus, and a decisive final score, the Super Bowl topped BetMGM’s betting charts for 2025.

2. Bills at Chiefs — AFC Championship (Jan. 26)

Anytime the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City meet in January, the betting public follows. The Chiefs once again held serve at Arrowhead, pulling out a 32–29 win in a game that swung on late drives and defensive stops. Patrick Mahomes threw for 245 yards and a touchdown and hit payfirt twice on his feet. At the same time, Kansas City’s postseason résumé continued to grow — another reason this rivalry consistently drives massive handle.

3. Commanders at Eagles — NFC Championship (Jan. 26)

Philadelphia left no doubt in this one. The Eagles steamrolled the surprising Washington Commanders 55–23, delivering one of the most dominant conference championship performances in recent memory. Jalen Hurts tossed one touchdown and ran for three more, as the Eagles scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to end Washington’s Cinderella run.

4. Ravens at Bills — AFC Divisional Playoffs (Jan. 19)

Cold weather, MVP-level quarterbacks, and razor-thin margins pushed this matchup near the top of the betting charts. Buffalo survived with a 27–25 win, edging Baltimore in a game defined by efficiency and field position. Lamar Jackson passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns, but Josh Allen’s poise and execution helped Buffalo punch its ticket to the AFC Championship.

5. Commanders at Lions — NFC Divisional Playoffs (Jan. 18)

This one caught fire early and never slowed down. Washington stunned the Detroit Lions with a 45–31 road win, turning what many expected to be a Lions coronation into one of the postseason’s biggest shocks. Eventual Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, while Detroit’s offense unraveled with Jared Goff tossing three interceptions. The upset factor, paired with Detroit’s strong regular season and the emergence of Daniels as a superstar quarterback, made this a magnet for bettors.

