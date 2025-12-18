NFL · 4 hours ago
NFL Week 16 TNF: Who’s Scoring Tonight? Best Anytime TD Picks for Rams vs Seahawks
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
First place in the NFC West is on the line tonight as the Los Angeles Rams (11-3) visit the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) to kick off Week 16.
This marks the second and final meeting of the regular season between these two, with the Rams edging Seattle 21-19 back in Week 11.
Here is everything you need to know for this massive showdown, along with my best touchdown scorer props!
Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.
Where to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks
- Stadium: Lumen Field
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds
- Spread: SEA -1.5 (-108) | LAR +1.5 (-112)
- Total: Over 42.5 (-110) | Under (-110)
- Moneyline: SEA -126 | LAR +108
Anytime TD Prop #1: LAR TE Colby Parkinson (+240)
- Parkinson is fresh off a two-touchdown performance in last week’s win over the Lions.
- The 26-year-old has been on a scoring tear, finding the end zone in two straight games and five of his last six, one of those coming against Seattle.
- Parkinson already ranks second on the Rams in red zone targets (19). His usage near the goal line should spike even further with Davante Adams (team-leading 32 red zone targets) doubtful to play due to a hamstring injury.
- Seattle’s defense struggles against tight ends, allowing the second-most receptions, third-most yards, and the sixth-most touchdowns to the position.
Anytime TD Prop #2: SEA WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+115)
- Smith-Njigba leads the Seahawks in red zone targets (13) and touchdowns (9), while also pacing the entire NFL with 1,541 receiving yards.
- The superstar wideout has scored five touchdowns over his last six games.
- While he failed to find the end zone against the Rams in the first meeting, JSN still dominated the matchup, racking up nine catches for 105 yards, proving he can win consistently against this secondary.
- LA’s defense continues to bleed production to opposing wideouts, allowing the third-most receptions, sixth-most yards, and the seventh-most touchdowns.
