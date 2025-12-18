NFL Week 16 TNF: Who’s Scoring Tonight? Best Anytime TD Picks for Rams vs Seahawks

First place in the NFC West is on the line tonight as the Los Angeles Rams (11-3) visit the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) to kick off Week 16.

This marks the second and final meeting of the regular season between these two, with the Rams edging Seattle 21-19 back in Week 11.

Here is everything you need to know for this massive showdown, along with my best touchdown scorer props!

Stadium: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds

Spread: SEA -1.5 (-108) | LAR +1.5 (-112)

SEA -1.5 (-108) | LAR +1.5 (-112) Total: Over 42.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Over 42.5 (-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: SEA -126 | LAR +108

Anytime TD Prop #1: LAR TE Colby Parkinson (+240)

Parkinson is fresh off a two-touchdown performance in last week’s win over the Lions.

in last week’s win over the Lions. The 26-year-old has been on a scoring tear, finding the end zone in two straight games and five of his last six , one of those coming against Seattle.

, one of those coming against Seattle. Parkinson already ranks second on the Rams in red zone targets (19) . His usage near the goal line should spike even further with Davante Adams (team-leading 32 red zone targets) doubtful to play due to a hamstring injury.

. His usage near the goal line should spike even further with due to a hamstring injury. Seattle’s defense struggles against tight ends, allowing the second-most receptions, third-most yards, and the sixth-most touchdowns to the position.

Anytime TD Prop #2: SEA WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+115)

Smith-Njigba leads the Seahawks in red zone targets (13) and touchdowns (9) , while also pacing the entire NFL with 1,541 receiving yards .

, while also . The superstar wideout has scored five touchdowns over his last six games .

. While he failed to find the end zone against the Rams in the first meeting, JSN still dominated the matchup, racking up nine catches for 105 yards , proving he can win consistently against this secondary.

, proving he can win consistently against this secondary. LA’s defense continues to bleed production to opposing wideouts, allowing the third-most receptions, sixth-most yards, and the seventh-most touchdowns.

