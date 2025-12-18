Kalshi Predicts All 8 NFL Division Winners Entering Week 16

In this slideshow, we provide the updated markets on Kalshi for all eight division winners across the NFL with just three weeks remaining in the regular season.

NFC North Winner: Chicago Bears

The NFC North has become a dry heat between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, after the Packers lost to the Broncos this past Sunday, while the Bears handled their business against the Browns. Detroit still has a chance, but it would take a miracle.

NFC North Division Winner Odds

Chicago Bears – 48%

Green Bay Packers – 48%

Detroit Lions – 5%

Minnesota Vikings – N/A

AFC West Winner: Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos did what they do best this past Sunday: find a way to win a one-possession game. The Chargers remain slightly alive in the Kalshi markets after eliminating the Chiefs, but Denver still holds a commanding division lead with three games to play.

AFC West Division Winner Odds

Denver Broncos – 88%

Los Angeles Chargers – 13%

Kansas City Chiefs – N/A

Las Vegas Raiders – N/A

AFC South Winner: Jacksonville Jaguars

The unfortunate injury to Daniel Jones has made the AFC South a genuine two-team race. The Jaguars and Texans are two of the hottest teams in football right now, making for a fun race to the finish over the final three weeks.

AFC South Division Winner Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars – 58%

Houston Texans – 41%

Indianapolis Colts – 2%

Tennessee Titans – N/A

NFC West Winner: Los Angeles Rams

This division remains among the most competitive across the league as the season winds down. The Rams are still the favorites on Kalshi, but it will be far from a cake walk to secure the NFC West. The Seahawks and 49ers are far from dead in the division race, with a huge matchup this Thursday Night between Seattle and LA. This game could go a long way in deciding the West.

NFC West Division Winner Odds

Los Angeles Rams – 59%

Seattle Seahawks – 31%

San Francisco 49ers – 13%

Arizona Cardinals – N/A

AFC East Winner: New England Patriots

For the first time since Week 3, the New England Patriots suffered a loss, thanks to a Herculean second-half effort from Josh Allen, who led a 21-point comeback and kept Buffalo afloat in the division. New England leads by one with three to play, and still controls their own destiny. Can they break the Bills’ five-year streak of winning the division?

AFC East Division Winner Odds

New England Patriots – 69%

Buffalo Bills – 31%

Miami Dolphins – N/A

New York Jets – N/A

NFC East Winner: Philadelphia Eagles

After weeks of concern and uncertainty, the Eagles found their ‘get right’ spot this past week, efficiently handling the Las Vegas Raiders and getting back on track. Dallas’ Sunday Night loss to Minnesota all but takes them out of the race entirely, marking the first time this division will see a repeat winner in over 20 years.

NFC East Division Winner Odds

Philadelphia Eagles – 99%

Dallas Cowboys – 1%

Washington Commanders – N/A

New York Giants – N/A

AFC North Winner: Pittsburgh Steelers

Feels like normalcy has returned to the AFC North when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are the two teams battling it out in the end. After last night’s victory, the Steelers hold a one-game lead over the Ravens. With a Week 18 matchup pending, this division looks like it will come down to the very end.

AFC North Division Winner Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers – 56%

Baltimore Ravens – 44%

Cincinnati Bengals – N/A

Cleveland Browns – N/A

NFC South Winner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For two weeks, there was a real possibility that the Carolina Panthers could take the division from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After this past Sunday, Tampa Bay has reaffirmed control and gotten back on track. The upcoming matchup on Sunday between these two should all but decide the division winner. If you think Carolina still has a chance, there is plenty of value on the Kalshi markets.

NFC South Division Winner Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 75%

Carolina Panthers – 26%

Atlanta Falcons – N/A

New Orleans Saints – N/A

