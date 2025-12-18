Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks Right Now Ranked Ahead of Week 16

As the NFL season continues to unfold, the top quarterbacks continue to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. Following yet another weekend of big-time performances, here’s a look at the top ten quarterbacks heading into Week 16.

1) Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford continues to cement himself as not only a favorite for the MVP award but one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, even at age 37. After yet another impressive performance on Sunday against his former team, he tossed for two touchdowns in a dominant win. With 37 passing touchdowns and only five interceptions on the season, Stafford enters another week at No. 1 and deserves it.

Next Matchup: @ Seattle

2) Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen’s heroics in Sunday’s comeback win for Buffalo are the exact reason why he’s the reigning MVP. The Bills’ star put the team on his back and helped his squad perform a comeback win that not only keeps them in the postseason hunt, but also the division race. With 37 total touchdowns on the year, Allen remains at No. 2.

Next Matchup: @ Cleveland

3) Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye found himself on the wrong side of Josh Allen’s heroics on Sunday, but in the showdown, the Patriots’ young quarterback took the challenge head-on and nearly delivered. The former top-three pick continues to look like a future MVP, and leading a championship-contending New England squad down the stretch, Maye rounds out the top three.

Next Matchup: @ Baltimore

4) Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson has returned to himself over the last few weeks, and after a divisional win over the Bengals on Sunday, the multi-time MVP moves back into the top five. There’s no denying that at his best, Jackson is one of the most elite quarterbacks in the league, and with the flashes he showed of improvement in Week 15, the Ravens’ star heads into Week 16 at No. 4.

Next Matchup: vs New England

5) Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff and the Lions may not have won the NFC showdown against the Rams this past weekend, but the blame can’t be placed on the team’s signal caller as he played lights out in the matchup. Tossing for 338 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, it’s clear that Goff came ready to play, and as Detroit hopes to remain in the playoff picture, they’ll need to help their starting QB out to avoid a disastrous end to the season.

Next Matchup: vs Pittsburgh

6) Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow hasn’t seemed like the Burrow of past years since returning from injury. The LSU product has shown flashes of his brilliance, but the overwhelming lack of joy has seemingly caused the star quarterback to put together lackluster performances. Partially due to inconsistent offensive play, mainly including the lackluster offensive line in Cincy. Regardless, Joey B remains at No. 6 due to the simple fact that on any given week, he can prove to be the best quarterback in the NFL.

Next Matchup: @ Miami

7) Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott has cooled down over the Cowboys’ recent stretch as the team’s struggles return and put their postseason dreams to rest. Prescott hasn’t been as consistent as he was to start the year, but he’s also been one of the significant reasons for Dallas remaining in the playoff hunt as long as they did. That said, Prescott remains in the top ten, landing at No. 7.

Next Matchup: vs LA Chargers

8) Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts put together one of his best performances of the season this past week, completing 12 of his 15 passing attempts with three ending as a touchdown. The dual-threat QB hasn’t been asked to do too much this season, and that may be the exact reason he’s found so much success as of late. For that, Hurts remains in the top ten.

Next Matchup: @ Washington

9) Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield was once considered a frontrunner for the MVP award to start the season. Those MVP aspirations have seemingly come crumbling down, and most of that has come to offensive injury woes that have now caught up to the former No. 1 overall pick. Still, Mayfield shows grit every week, and his ability to will his team to a win on any given Sunday is why he remains in the top ten.

Next Matchup: @ Carolina

10) Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

At some point, we all knew Caleb Williams would find his way onto this list. The former top pick has been impressive to say the least in year one of the Ben Johnson era, and his reliable play is a huge reason for the Bears’ double-digit win season. With 24 total touchdowns on the season (21 passing, 3 rushing) and only six interceptions, Williams rounds out the top ten heading into Week 16.

Next Matchup: vs Green Bay

HM: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes typically would find himself within the top ten of this list, and for good reason. However, after suffering an ACL tear on Sunday, Mahomes will be making his last appearance on this list for the year, but there’s no doubt he’ll return to solidify himself as a top-ten quarterback when he returns to full health.

Next Matchup: @ Tennessee

