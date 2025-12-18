NFL Thursday Night Football Best Bets: Rams vs Seahawks

NFL season and all its spoils are in full throttle. The holidays have arrived, and there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 16, which commences with a heavyweight divisional bid on Thursday Night Football!

In one of the most anticipated games of the 2025 regular season, the Los Angeles Rams (11-3) will visit the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) at Lumen Field to declare NFC-West supremacy. From there, this contest will have reverberations felt throughout the entire conference. The on-field result could go either way, but whoever wins here will put themselves in the driver’s seat for the NFC’s top seed (as well as a first-round bye).

The Rams are a little banged up. Wide receivers Puka Nacua (cramps) and Davante Adams (knee/hamstring) both exited with ailments last Sunday, and the latter was unable to return to action. Adams is doubtful for Thursday’s affair. Additionally, Los Angeles defensive end Braden Fiske (ankle) did not practice this week. To make matters worse, the Rams experienced a significant travel delay after their team plane had mechanical issues.

Seattle has not been quite as dominant lately. Despite winning their past four games, the Seahawks have looked sluggish against inferior competition. I also believe they are a tad overrated. However, given the circumstances, I don’t see them coming out flat in front of the 12s—I expect Seattle to show up fully charged. With that in mind, quarterback Sam Darnold (62.5 QBR) will need to have the game of his life.

The Seahawks and Rams are both operating with top-five defenses and offenses. Notably, Los Angeles signal-caller Matthew Stafford (69.7 QBR) is the odds-on favorite to win AP MVP. Be that as it may, I think Seattle’s defensive line will make the difference. According to Pro Football Focus, the Seahawks’ defense has one of the top pass rushes in the NFL, which should give LA trouble.

In terms of covering, Los Angeles and Seattle lead the league with a 10-4 (71.4%) ATS record. That motivates me to keep it simple with the Seahawks’ moneyline. SportsGrid’s prediction model concurs, yielding a 52% winning likelihood for Seattle.

Best Bet: Seahawks ML (-126)

With respect to the offenses on hand, I see the defenses controlling the tempo. That steers me toward under 42.5 points for this primetime meeting.

As noted, Los Angeles’ offense is not at full strength, and Seattle’s O has been poor at running the ball (churning out only 104.5 YPG rushing over the past four games).

In 2025, the Rams have allowed 18.6 PPG. Conversely, the Seahawks have kept opponents to just 17.3 PPG. That presents a sum of 35.9 PPG when using the law of averages.

Rain is forecast for the Pacific Northwest on Thursday, so expect slick conditions. That certainly won’t aid scoring, which is likely why SportsGrid’s analytics view the under 42.5 as a three-star play.

Best Bet: Under 42.5 (-110)

NFL Week 16 Best Bets: Rams vs. Seahawks

Seahawks ML (-126)

Rams-Seahawks Under 42.5 (-110)

Week 16 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

