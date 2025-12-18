TNF Rams vs Seahawks: Best Bets & Player Props on Kalshi

Two 11-3 teams, one massive Thursday Night Football matchup. As the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks battle for first place in the NFC West, we are looking for value in the Kalshi betting market. Using insights from our advanced model, here are three bets to target for tonight’s contest.

Blake Corum Anytime Touchdown (25%)

SportsGrid Projection: 0.5 | 5-Star Play

This is a massive disconnect between recent form and market price. Corum has been a touchdown machine lately, scoring in three straight games with four total touchdowns over that stretch. Despite this production and a season-high snap share last week (46%), the market is still implying just a 25% chance of him finding the end zone. That gap creates meaningful value on a prop that appears significantly underpriced.

Matthew Stafford YES 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (48%)

SportsGrid Projection: 1.9 | 4-Star Play

The market is pricing the MVP favorite’s touchdown prop below a coin flip (48%), yet the data tells a different story. Stafford, who leads the league with 37 passing touchdowns, has cleared this number in eight straight games, including against Seattle in their Week 11 meeting. This is an apparent mispricing on a prop that has cashed every week for the past two months.

Rams +2.5 (52%)

SportsGrid Projection: Seahawks by 1.0 Points | 4-Star Play

In a clash between two heavyweights, the value lies in the points. Our model predicts a razor-thin Seahawks victory margin of 1.0 points, providing a valuable cushion for the Rams to cover the +2.5 spread. Los Angeles is historically dominant in December (17-3 ATS in their last 20 December games) and has the offensive firepower to keep this within a field goal, or win outright, as they did in the first meeting. We like the Rams to be on the right side of this number, even if they don’t leave Seattle with a straight-up victory.

