Predicting Every NFL Week 16 Game With Score Projections

Thanksgiving is behind us, meaning we’re in the stretch drive of the NFL season. There is still a lot to be determined, as division races and playoff spots are just starting to heat up.

Check out our weekly predictions for every Week 16 NFL contest!

Stadium: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Time: Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: SEA -1.5 | Total: 42.5

SEA -1.5 | 42.5 Moneyline: SEA -125 | LAR +105

The fate of the NFC West could be decided on Thursday Night Football. The 11-3 Seahawks host the 11-3 Rams as short -1.5 favorites, after narrowly getting past the Colts in Week 15. LA’s recent performances have been far better than Seattle’s, but Lumen Field is an unforgiving venue. Moreover, the Seahawks’ scoring efficiency should improve dramatically after recording just six field goals in last week’s home win over Indy. Conversely, the Rams have overachieved offensively in three of the past four weeks, suggesting we should see a decrease in scoring over the tail end of the campaign. Backed by the 12th Man, Seahawks stun the Rams.

Predicted Outcome: Seahawks 28 – Rams 24

Stadium: Northwest Stadium

Northwest Stadium Location: Landover, MD

Landover, MD Time: Saturday 5:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 5:00 p.m. ET Spread: PHI -6.5 | Total: 44.5

PHI -6.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: PHI -300 | WSH +250

The Eagles are looking to reverse course on their late-season collapse. Thankfully, they’ll get to beat up on the lowly Commanders on Saturday. Losers of three of its last four, Philadelphia has seemingly lost its way on offense. Then, a Week 15 matchup against the Raiders helped the defending champs find their rhythm. The Eagles put up 387 yards while holding onto the ball for nearly 40 minutes. A similar performance is anticipated against a Washington team that ranks 30th in total defense and 25th in average possession time. It may not be as convincing as last week’s triumph, but the Eagles should win and cover at Northwest Stadium.

Predicted Outcome: Eagles 24 – Commanders 13

Stadium: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Time: Saturday 8:20 p.m. ET

Saturday 8:20 p.m. ET Spread: CHI -1.5 | Total: 46.5

CHI -1.5 | 46.5 Moneyline: CHI -110 | GB -110

Like the Thursday night affair, this Saturday primetime clash could decide the victor of the NFC North. The Bears’ 0-2 has long been forgotten, as they’ve ridden a 10-2 run to the top of the division standings. A win over the Packers at Soldier Field would effectively guarantee them the division crown. Chicago deserved better in its Week 14 showdown versus this same Packers team. They out-possessed their hosts while matching Green Bay’s offensive production, but a late score iced the game for the Bears. Now with the benefit of home-field advantage, the tide should turn in Chicago’s favor. This will be a classic NFC North showdown, with the winner eking out a hard-fought win. In that regard, we predict the Bears give the Packers a taste of their own medicine and kick a field goal late for the victory.

Predicted Outcome: Bears 28 – Packers 27

Stadium: Huntington Bank Field

Huntington Bank Field Location: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: BUF -10.5 | Total: 42.5

BUF -10.5 | 42.5 Moneyline: BUF -700 | CLE +450

The Bills pulled off an epic comeback in last week’s win over the division-leading Patriots. Still, several concerns were validated in that performance. The Bills’ defense is not a championship-caliber unit. They give up a concerning amount of rushing yards and have been prone to big passing plays. Further, when Josh Allen isn’t on point, the offense can struggle. We expect the Bills’ quarterback to be under constant attack from the Browns’ ferocious defensive front. It might not cost them a win in Cleveland, but this is a classic letdown spot that the Bills could take too lightly.

Predicted Outcome: Bills 23 – Browns 20

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: DAL -2.5 | Total: 49.5

DAL -2.5 | 49.5 Moneyline: DAL -130 | LAC +110

This line feels like a bit of a trap, but we’re falling for it anyway. The Cowboys are effectively eliminated from postseason contention. Barring the second coming of Jesus, Dallas will be relegated to the sidelines when the chase for the Lombardi Trophy begins in January. With that, they look like undeserving favorites against a Chargers team that just eliminated the dynasty Chiefs from the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Los Angeles operates the most underappreciated defense in the league, ranking second in total and ninth in scoring defense, but getting none of the credit. Any team that faces the Cowboys’ defense looks like a Super Bowl contender, and we expect that to be the case again when the Chargers invade AT&T Stadium.

Predicted Outcome: Chargers 32 – Cowboys 28

Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: NO -4.5 | Total: 40.5

NO -4.5 | 40.5 Moneyline: NO -215 | NYJ +180

Fresh off their unexpected triumphs over the Buccaneers and Panthers, the Saints are going for their first three-game winning streak since 2022. The Saints’ defense has looked good in each of their last two wins, holding their division rivals to a combined 582 yards and 37 points. Unfortunately, the Jets won’t have much success breaking through that impenetrable unit. New York continues to rank among the league’s worst offenses, putting up the third-fewest yards and the fifth-fewest points. The Saints are playing themselves out of a top spot in the NFL Draft.

Predicted Outcome: Saints 20 – Jets 7

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: TB -3 | Total: 45.5

TB -3 | 45.5 Moneyline: TB -165 | CAR +140

NFL schedule makers obviously knew what they were doing when they put together the Week 16 schedule. The Bucs versus the Panthers is yet another divisional clash with huge playoff implications. As it stands, both teams are tied at 7-7, albeit with the Bucs holding the division lead on the strength of a tiebreaker. While these teams meet again in Week 18, the winner on Sunday vaults itself to the top of the NFC South standings. We’re getting exactly what we expected from the Panthers this season. Their young core oscillates between above- and below-average performances. But the Buccaneers’ inconsistent efforts are cause for concern. Losers of two straight and five of its last six, we’re betting Tampa Bay’s demise continues in Week 16.

Predicted Outcome: Panthers 21 – Buccaneers 19

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: MIN -3 | Total: 43.5

MIN -3 | 43.5 Moneyline: MIN -150 | NYG +130

At this point, the Vikings are playing for pride. But as we’ve seen, that still means a lot to this proud franchise. Minnesota is creating its identity with J.J. McCarthy as the man under center. They’ve won two in a row, eclipsing 30 points in each one of those contests. The Giants are busy crafting their own identity with Jaxson Dart, with much less favorable returns. The early start time could be a detractor for some bettors, but we don’t expect the Vikings to take their foot off the pedal in this NFC showdown.

Predicted Outcome: Vikings 24 – Giants 20

Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: KC -3 | Total: 37.5

KC -3 | 37.5 Moneyline: KC -170 | TEN +145

For the first time in over a decade, the Chiefs will be playing meaningless football. Officially eliminated from contention, Gardner Minshew earns the start under center as he tries to lead the Chiefs to victory against the Titans. KC’s offense hasn’t looked good this year, but it will have no problem putting up numbers against the Titans’ ineffective defense. Tennessee has allowed 66 points and 842 yards over its previous two contests. While their offense has made strides, this unit still ranks second-last in total yards and fourth-last in scoring. Kansas City won’t give up that easily.

Predicted Outcome: Chiefs 35 – Titans 31

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens, FL Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET Spread: CIN -4.5 | Total: 47.5

CIN -4.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: CIN -215 | MIA +180

The Dolphins were humbled on Monday Night Football last week. Now, they have to run it back against a less imposing AFC North foe. Injuries have been a limiting factor on offense, but this defensive unit struggles mightily every time it steps on the field. Cincinnati gives up more yards than any other team, ranking dead last in passing and rushing defense. Predictably, that correlates with the league’s worst defense and the second-worst third-down conversion rate. Even against the lifeless Dolphins, that’s going to be a problem. Miami flashes its potential intermittently, and we expect that to be the case in Week 16.

Predicted Outcome: Dolphins 31 – Bengals 28

Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET Spread: DEN -3 | Total: 46.5

DEN -3 | 46.5 Moneyline: DEN -165 | JAX +140

Undoubtedly, the Jaguars and Broncos are two of the biggest surprises this season. While both were expected to compete, neither was expected to contend for the Super Bowl. Yet here we are, 15 weeks into the season, and both teams have made a dramatic surge up the futures board. Jacksonville deserves credit for its success, but the Jags are still a few steps behind their Week 16 counterparts. Denver has been incredibly efficient on both sides of the football, and the Broncos are insulated in their not-so-friendly confines. The betting market wants to give the Jaguars a chance in this one, but the Broncos cruise to victory.

Predicted Outcome: Broncos 27 – Jaguars 17

Stadium: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET Spread: ATL -3 | Total: 48.5

ATL -3 | 48.5 Moneyline: ATL -155 | ARI +135

No two teams deserve each other more than the Falcons and Cardinals. Despite heavily investing in their offenses via the draft, neither team has found its offensive stride. Those missteps carry these inter-divisional foes into a Week 16 battle at State Farm Stadium. Atlanta has looked better with Kirky Chainz operating the offense, and that will be the Falcons’ strength in Arizona. The Cardinals have dropped six in a row, and their defense has looked worse in each subsequent contest. The hosts will do their best to keep pace, but the Falcons fly away with this one.

Predicted Outcome: Falcons 42 – Cardinals 28

Stadium: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: HOU -14 | Total: 38.5

HOU -14 | 38.5 Moneyline: HOU -1000 | LV +600

The division title is within reach for the Texans, and if everything goes to plan, they could have the inside track after this week. Houston has mounted a furious comeback, winning six in a row and nine of its past 11. They should get some help from the Broncos on Sunday, meaning all they have to do is take care of business versus the Raiders. Las Vegas is awful, but the Raiders tend to show up in big games. The AFC West basement dwellers have covered the spread against the Broncos (twice), Jags, and Bears, and should bring their best to NRG Stadium. It won’t be enough to pull off the outright upset, but the Raiders make things uncomfortable for the Texans.

Predicted Outcome: Texans 23 – Raiders 16

Stadium: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET Spread: DET -7 | Total: 52.5

DET -7 | 52.5 Moneyline: DET -320 | PIT +260

Few people expected the Steelers to be in this position. With three weeks left to play, Pittsburgh is hanging onto the AFC North division lead. Still, they face a sincere challenge versus the Lions in Week 16. Detroit is outside the playoff picture and desperately needs some help to get in. Even at their best, the Lions could fall victim to a resurgent Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers’ quarterback is having a late-season renaissance, throwing for more than 500 yards with a 75.4% completion percentage over the past couple of outings. Considering Rodgers’ track record against the Lions, we’re predicting a monumental upset in Motown.

Predicted Outcome: Steelers 35 – Lions 34

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, MD Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET Spread: BAL -3.5 | Total: 48.5

BAL -3.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: BAL -155 | NE +135

The Ravens are hanging tough with the Steelers, but we never know which version of the team we’ll get. Baltimore shut out the high-octane Bengals last time out, which comes on the heels of giving up 59 points over their previous two contests. In short, this is no longer a defense we can trust. New England had a monumental collapse last week, and Mike Vrabel isn’t the kind of coach to tolerate those kinds of performances. Expect the Pats to throw their entire arsenal at the Ravens, overwhelming Baltimore’s inconsistent defense. Patriots march away with the win in this pivotal test.

Predicted Outcome: Patriots 28 – Ravens 24

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: SF -6 | Total: 46.5

SF -6 | 46.5 Moneyline: SF -290 | IND +240

Philip Rivers turned back the clock in his triumphant return to the gridiron, but this Monday Night Football battle versus the Niners will test the limits of his 44-year-old body. San Francisco has looked solid offensively, offsetting some of its more noticeable defensive concerns. Moreover, this Colts team mustered just 215 total yards in Week 15, a benchmark that won’t ratchet that much higher on primetime. The 49ers will lean into their run game, controlling the clock and keeping Indianapolis at bay. The betting line has this one right on the money.

Predicted Outcome: 49ers 27 – Colts 21

