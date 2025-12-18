Rams vs. Seahawks: Top 5 Player Props for TNF Tonight

Tonight marks perhaps the best Thursday Night matchup all season to this point as the Los Angeles Rams travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks. With both teams sitting at 11-3, tonight’s winner will take sole possession of first place in the NFC West. With both teams having explosive offenses, there are plenty of handicapping opportunities. Here are five player props to consider heading into this game.

Colby Parkinson OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards

The absence of Davante Adams will open up opportunities for more pass catchers in the Rams offense, not named Puka Nacua. Colby Parkinson is coming off his most productive performance of the season, reeling in five catches for 75 yards and two scores in a shootout victory over the Lions. Expect Stafford to look Parkinson’s way once again, especially in 3rd and manageable situations.

Zach Charbonnet OVER 34.5 Rushing Yards

Zach Charbonnet has gone over 30 rushing yards in every game Seattle has played since November 2. As the season has progressed, Charbonnet has become more of a 1B option instead of the second option, as Seattle has gone with more of a committee approach out of their backfield. On a short week, I expect both running backs to receive their fair share of carries. Based on recent production, Charbonnet should have no issues reaching this 34.5 number.

Blake Corum OVER 38.5 Rushing Yards

Like the Seahawks, the Rams have implemented a more committee approach to keep Kyren Williams fresh, as Williams was among the top in carries last season. Blake Corum has rushed over 70 yards in the Rams’ last three contests, gaining confidence with each passing week. Thursday Night games naturally open up more opportunities for other running backs as coaches manage their teams on a short week. If the past three games were any indication, Corum should have no issues reaching this number.

Cooper Kupp OVER 32.5 Receiving Yards

This is not the first time Cooper Kupp has faced his old team, but there will always be some extra motivation whenever this matchup takes place. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been the top receiver in the NFL this season, and a smart team like the Rams surely has coverage schemes to try to take him out of plays. This should allow Kupp to receive several one-on-one chances on the outside. Still among the league’s top route runners, Kupp can find himself over this number on just two or three receptions.

Puka Nacua OVER 7.5 Receptions

Puka Nacua is one of just a handful of wide receivers who can consistently beat double teams and find production. With the Davante Adams injury, Nacua will undoubtedly be the primary focus for Mike Macdonald’s defense. Puka has proven time and time again that he will find a way to burn opposing secondaries. Stafford will look his way even more tonight with Adams’s absence.

