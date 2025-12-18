Thursday Night Football Tonight | Rams vs Seahawks Most Bet NFL Player Props & Analysis

Thursday Night Football heads to the Pacific Northwest with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks meeting for the second time in a little over a month, and the prop market has responded accordingly. From turnover volatility to matchup-driven receiving roles, bettors are once again leaning into trends that already showed up in the first meeting — while also accounting for injuries and evolving usage on both sides.

Here’s where BetMGM’s ticket count is piling up for Rams–Seahawks.

Where to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks

Stadium: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds

Spread: LAR +1.5 (-112) | SEA -1.5 (-108)

LAR +1.5 (-112) | SEA -1.5 (-108) Total: Over 42.5 (-115) | Under (-105)

Over 42.5 (-115) | Under (-105) Moneyline: LAR +106 | SEA -124

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Kalshi Odds

Chance: LAR 47% | SEA 53%

LAR 47% | SEA 53% Spread: SEA -2.5 Yes (49¢) | No (53¢)

SEA -2.5 Yes (49¢) | No (53¢) Total: Over 41.5 Yes (54¢) | No (48¢)

LAR vs SEA Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

1. Sam Darnold (SEA) Over 0.5 Interceptions

Sam Darnold sits at the top of the most bet board, and the reasoning starts with volume and volatility. The Seahawks quarterback has thrown 11 interceptions, tied for the fourth-most in the NFL, across 14 games and 393 pass attempts this season. He’s thrown at least one pick in seven games, including a season-worst four-interception outing in Seattle’s 21–19 loss to the Rams back in Week 11.

Los Angeles hasn’t been overly generous through the air, ranking 19th, allowing 219.7 passing yards per game, but the takeaway production has been there, with the Rams owning the sixth-most interceptions (13) in the league.

2. Terrance Ferguson (LAR) Over 19.5 Receiving Yards

Terrance Ferguson’s receiving number has drawn attention mainly because of opportunity rather than season-long production. The Rams tight end has six catches on 17 targets for 144 yards across 12 games, clearing this number four times and averaging 25.0 yards per catch. Ferguson was shut out entirely in the Week 11 meeting with Seattle, finishing with zero catches on zero targets, but circumstances look different this time around.

The Seahawks rank seventh, allowing 191.4 passing yards per game, and first in holding wide receivers to 104.7 yards per game. Ferguson’s opportunity comes not from the matchup but because star wideout Davante Adams is listed as doubtful and unlikely to play due to a hamstring injury suffered in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions. Additional looks could funnel toward secondary options like Ferguson.

3. Rashid Shaheed (SEA) Over 35.5 Receiving Yards

Rashid Shaheed remains one of the most popular overs on the board thanks to both season-long production and recent form. The speedster has 57 catches on 89 targets for 677 receiving yards, averaging 45.1 yards per game. Since arriving from the New Orleans Saints at the trade deadline, the former Weber State standout has averaged 29.7 receiving yards per game over six games with Seattle. Shaheed has gone over this number nine times this season — twice with the Seahawks.

The 27-year-old cashed overs in his past two outings, including five catches on seven targets for 74 yards last week against the Indianapolis Colts and four catches for 67 yards the week prior against the Atlanta Falcons. LA has allowed the sixth-most receiving yards to wide receivers at 160.9 per game, keeping this market very active.

4. Colby Parkinson (LAR) Over 39.5 Receiving Yards

Colby Parkinson’s prop reflects a matchup trend bettors have been comfortable attacking. The Rams tight end has 31 receptions on 38 targets for 298 yards, averaging 24.9 yards per game, and has gone over this number in four of 12 games. In the earlier meeting with Seattle, Parkinson caught both of his targets for 14 yards and a touchdown.

The Seahawks have struggled against tight ends all season, allowing 68.0 receiving yards per game, the fourth-most in the NFL, which continues to push interest toward Parkinson’s yardage number.

5. AJ Barner (SEA) Over 3.5 Receptions Made

AJ Barner rounds out the list after one of the most memorable games of his young career came against this very opponent. The Seahawks tight end has 43 catches on 56 targets for 413 yards, averaging 3.1 receptions per game, and has gone over this mark just twice all season. One of those overs was a breakout performance in Week 11 against the Rams, when Barner set single-game career highs with 10 catches on 11 targets, finishing with 70 receiving yards.

Despite a strong showing in Week 11, Los Angeles has primarily handled tight ends, allowing the fifth-fewest receiving yards at 43.0 per game. However, they rank 18th, allowing 7.5 catches per game to the position — a split that’s clearly caught bettors’ attention.

Thursday Night Football Props Market Closing Bell

This Rams–Seahawks prop board reflects a familiar Thursday night mix: turnover volatility, injury-driven opportunity, and matchup-specific trends that already showed up once earlier this season. From Sam Darnold’s interception history to Seattle’s issues defending tight ends and Los Angeles’ vulnerability to explosive wideout production, the most bet props point toward situational angles bettors appear comfortable revisiting under the lights.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets