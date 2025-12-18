NFL Thursday Night Football Tonight | Rams vs Seahawks Most Bet 1st TD Scorer

Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks has naturally pulled attention toward the first touchdown market, where early-game usage, scripted plays, and red-zone tendencies tend to matter most. With this being the second meeting between these teams in just over a month, bettors appear to be leaning on what worked — and nearly worked — the first time around, while also accounting for evolving roles and matchup constraints.

Here’s how BetMGM’s most bet first TD tickets are lining up for Rams–Seahawks.

Where to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks

Stadium: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds

Spread: LAR +1.5 (-112) | SEA -1.5 (-108)

LAR +1.5 (-112) | SEA -1.5 (-108) Total: Over 42.5 (-115) | Under (-105)

Over 42.5 (-115) | Under (-105) Moneyline: LAR +106 | SEA -124

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Kalshi Odds

Chance: LAR 47% | SEA 53%

LAR 47% | SEA 53% Spread: SEA -2.5 Yes (49¢) | No (53¢)

SEA -2.5 Yes (49¢) | No (53¢) Total: Over 41.5 Yes (54¢) | No (48¢)

1. LAR Kyren Williams 1st TD (+600)

Kyren Williams leads the first touchdown board, which isn’t surprising given how often Los Angeles has leaned on its workhorse early. The Rams’ lead back ranks eighth in the NFL with 1,030 rushing yards and is tied for 10th with 10 rushing touchdowns, while also adding 207 receiving yards and three receiving scores. Williams has scored in 10 games this season, including each of the past three and six of his past seven.

In Week 11’s win over Seattle, the former Notre Dame standout posted 91 rushing yards and scored the first touchdown of the game, reinforcing his role in scripted opening drives. Seattle’s defense has been stout against the run, ranking third, allowing 91.6 rushing yards per game. Defending the end zone on the ground has also been a strength of Seattle, ranking second in rushing TDs allowed to running backs (four) and tied for second in rushing TDs allowed (seven).

2. SEA Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1st TD (+600)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues to command heavy interest whenever early scoring markets open. The third-year wideout ranks fourth in the NFL with 96 receptions, first with 1,541 receiving yards, and is tied for fourth with nine receiving touchdowns, averaging 16.1 yards per catch. Smith-Njigba has scored in seven games, including four touchdowns across his past four contests, making him one of Seattle’s most consistent scoring threats.

In the Week 11 loss to Los Angeles, the former Ohio State star produced nine catches on 12 targets for 105 yards, though he was held without a score. The Rams’ defense ranks 13th, allowing 320.8 yards from scrimmage per game, and 19th, allowing 219.7 passing yards. Sitting 12th, with 21 passing TDs allowed, and tied for 17th, allowing 14 receiving TDs to wide receivers, opens the door a little more for JSN.

3. LAR Colby Parkinson 1st TD (+1200)

Colby Parkinson slots in as one of the longer-priced first touchdown options, drawing attention. The Rams tight end has six touchdowns this season and has scored in six of 12 games, including in the Week 11 matchup with Seattle. Parkinson scored on a six-yard fourth-quarter touchdown reception, and his usage near the goal line has been steady throughout the year.

Seattle’s defense is tied for eighth, allowing 17 passing touchdowns and fourth, giving up 283 yards from scrimmage per game. That said, the Seahawks have limited tight-end damage, ranking seventh, allowing just five touchdowns to the position. The pricing suggests bettors see Parkinson as an early-scripted surprise rather than a volume play.

4. LAR Puka Nacua 1st TD (+550)

Puka Nacua remains firmly in the mix despite a recent dip in scoring. The Rams’ star receiver ranks second in the NFL with 102 receptions, second with 1,367 receiving yards, and is tied for 14th with six receiving touchdowns. Nacua has also contributed a score on the ground this season. The former BYU has scored in six games, though he has reached the end zone just once over his past five.

In the Week 11 win over Seattle, Puka logged seven catches on eight targets for 75 yards and added two carries for 18 rushing yards, but didn’t score. Seattle’s defense ranks tied for fifth with a passing touchdown rate of 3.4%, a number bettors appear to be balancing against Nacua’s early-game target share. With Davante Adams (doubtful – hamstring) missing practice all week, it’s unlikely he suits up, so Nacua’s usage could be through the Lumen Field roof (if it had one) tonight.

5. SEA Sam Darnold 1st TD (+6600)

Sam Darnold rounds out the board as a deep long-shot that’s still managed to attract ticket volume. The Seahawks quarterback ranks sixth in the NFL with 3,433 passing yards and ninth with a 62.5 QBR, but he has yet to score on the ground, logging 23 carries for 77 rushing yards. Darnold has recorded two fumbles, with a season-long rush of 24 yards in 2025.

While the former Minnesota Vikings pivot threw four interceptions against the Rams in Week 11, he still moved the offense for 279 passing yards in that loss. LA’s defense presents a difficult rushing matchup near the endzone, ranking first in allowing just five rushing touchdowns overall and tied for third in allowing only one rushing TD to opposing quarterbacks. Only two teams have done it better, allowing zero all season (Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans) —context that underscores just how thin the margin is in this market.

Thursday Night Football 1st Touchdown Market Closing Bell

The first touchdown market for Rams–Seahawks reflects a familiar blend of early-script reliability and long-shot intrigue. With Kyren Williams’ consistent opening-drive role, Seattle’s reliance on Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s explosiveness, and a handful of Rams pass-catchers capable of striking early, bettors appear focused on defined paths to the end zone as this divisional rematch kicks off under the Thursday night lights.

