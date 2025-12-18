NFL Thursday Night Football Tonight | Rams vs Seahawks Most Bet Anytime TDs & Analysis

Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks has drawn plenty of attention in the anytime touchdown market, with bettors gravitating toward familiar red-zone roles, recent scoring trends, and matchup-specific tendencies that already surfaced once in this divisional series. From tight end involvement to star skill players looking to break recent droughts, the board reflects where the public sees the clearest paths to the end zone.

Here’s how BetMGM’s most bet anytime TD tickets are stacking up for Rams–Seahawks.

1. LAR Colby Parkinson Anytime TD (+240)

Colby Parkinson sits atop the anytime TD board after quietly becoming one of Los Angeles’ more reliable scoring options. The Rams tight end has six touchdowns on the season, finding the end zone in six of 12 games.

Parkinson has already cashed against these Seahawks. That score came on a six-yard fourth-quarter touchdown from Matthew Stafford that helped seal the Rams’ win in Week 11. The Seahawks defense is tied for eighth in passing touchdowns allowed (17) and fourth in yards from scrimmage per game (283). They’ve been just as disciplined against tight ends, ranking seventh with just five touchdowns given up to the position.

2. LAR Konata Mumpfield Anytime TD (+475)

Konata Mumpfield has emerged as a longer-shot option drawing ticket interest based on role rather than volume. The rookie wideout has five catches on nine targets with one touchdown across 14 games this season, showing efficiency in limited opportunities.

The former Pitt Panther was held without a catch or target in the Week 11 meeting with Seattle. Bettors appear to be weighing a potential bump in usage for Mumpfield, with Davante Adams (hamstring – doubtful) likely out tonight. The Seahawks defense ranks eighth, allowing just 10 receiving touchdowns to wide receivers on the year.

3. LAR Kyren Williams Anytime TD (+120)

Kyren Williams remains a fixture in the anytime touchdown market, driven by both workload and consistency. The Rams’ lead back ranks eighth in the NFL with 1,030 rushing yards and is tied for 10th with 10 rushing touchdowns, while also adding 207 receiving yards and three receiving scores. Williams has scored in 10 games, including each of the past three and six of his past seven.

In Week 11 against Seattle, the former Notre Dame standout posted 91 rushing yards and scored the first touchdown of the game. Tonight’s matchup is tougher on paper, with the Seahawks ranking third against the run, allowing 91.6 rushing yards per game, and second, allowing just four rushing TDs to running backs. Seattle is also tied for second, allowing only seven rushing touchdowns total.

4. SEA Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD (+100)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues to command heavy attention as one of the league’s most productive receivers. The third-year wideout ranks fourth in the NFL with 96 catches, first with 1,541 receiving yards, and is tied for fourth with nine touchdown receptions, while averaging 16.1 yards per catch. JSN has scored in seven games, including four touchdowns across his past four outings.

In the Week 11 loss to Los Angeles, the former Ohio State star hauled in nine catches on 12 targets for 105 yards, though he was held out of the end zone. The Rams defense ranks 13th, allowing 320.8 yards from scrimmage per game and 19th, allowing 219.7 passing yards. LA has done a decent job defending the endzone, ranking 12th with 21 passing touchdowns allowed and tied for 17th with 14 receiving TDs allowed to wide receivers.

5. LAR Puka Nacua Anytime TD (+110)

Puka Nacua rounds out the list as another high-profile option bettors continue to circle. The third-year breakout star ranks second in the NFL with 102 receptions, second with 1,367 receiving yards, and is tied for 14th with six receiving touchdowns. Puka has also done damage on the ground, contributing 81 rushing yards and one score. Nacua has scored in six games, though he has reached the end zone just once in his past five.

In Week 11 agaisnt the ‘Hawks, the former BYU standout finished with seven catches on eight targets for 75 yards and two carries for 18 rushing yards, but didn’t score. Seattle’s defense ranks tied for fifth with a passing touchdown rate of 3.4%, a factor bettors appear to be weighing against Nacua’s usage.

Thursday Night Football Anytime Touchdown Market Closing Bell

The Rams–Seahawks anytime touchdown market reflects a familiar mix of proven scorers, recent form, and matchup-specific trends from earlier in the season. With Kyren Williams’ consistent end-zone presence, Seattle’s tight end vulnerabilities, and elite wideouts on both sides capable of flipping a game in one snap, bettors appear focused on established paths to scoring rather than speculative volume as this divisional rematch unfolds.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets