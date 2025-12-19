NFL Week 16 Top 5 Most Bet Anytime TDs: Josh Allen, A.J. Brown Popular Plays

As the NFL’s Week 16 slate comes into focus, the anytime touchdown market continues to draw heavy attention from bettors looking to isolate scoring opportunities across the board. This week’s most bet anytime touchdown scorers reflect a mix of high-usage pass catchers, red-zone quarterbacks, and a popular longshot.

These are the five names that sit atop the BetMGM ticket count entering the weekend.

1. Khalil Shakir (BUF) Anytime Touchdown +240

The Buffalo Bills’ offense continues to spread the ball, but Khalil Shakir has remained a steady presence in scoring situations. Bettors backing Shakir in the anytime touchdown market are leaning into his role within a Bills offense that consistently creates red-zone chances. Even though the Cleveland Browns’ defense is stout, they have allowed 23.7 points per game, putting them right around the middle of the league.

2. A.J. Brown (PHI) Anytime Touchdown +125

One of the league’s premier wideouts, A.J. Brown, routinely commands attention near the goal line, despite having an up-and-down season. His placement among the most bet-on anytime touchdown scorers reflects both his reliability and the Philadelphia Eagles’ tendency to feature him in high-leverage moments. It doesn’t hurt that Philly is meeting a Washington Commanders team ranked 29th in passing yards allowed per game (246.3).

3. Josh Allen (BUF) Anytime Touchdown -120

Quarterbacks with rushing upside always draw interest, and Josh Allen is no exception. Bettors continue to look toward Allen’s ability to finish drives himself, especially in short-yardage and goal-line scenarios. The former MVP has been a one-man wrecking crew of late, with five rushing TDs over his past five as he leads all NFL quarters with 12 scores on the ground.

4. Darren Waller (MIA) Anytime Touchdown +220

Despite an inconsistent season for the Miami Dolphins offense, Darren Waller remains a popular target in scoring markets. His size and usage in tight spaces have kept him firmly on bettors’ radar in the anytime touchdown pool. With Tua Tagovailoa relegated to an emergency quarterback role and rookie Quinn Ewers getting his first start, the former Texas Longhorn could be looking for the safety valve of a big tight end against the Cincinnati Bengals.

5. Trevor Lawrence (JAX) Anytime Touchdown +400

Rounding out the list is Trevor Lawrence, whose athleticism has made him a situational rushing threat. Bettors backing the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Lawrence are banking on his ability to extend plays and capitalize on breakdowns near the goal line. Lawrence has the offense humming during this five-game win streak, one he’ll look to extend against a tough Denver Broncos defense.

NFL Week 16 Anytime Touchdown Market Closing Bell

This week’s most bet props tell a familiar late-season story — trust the players with defined roles, lean into volume-based markets, and avoid guessing on fringe production. As December football sharpens usage trends, bettors are clearly prioritizing stability over upside heading into Week 16.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets