NFL Week 16: Most Bet Games, Spreads, Totals & Underdogs

As the NFL Week 16 board fills out, betting interest has concentrated around a handful of matchups and market types, giving a clear snapshot of where public tickets are landing across sides, totals, and moneylines. From divisional games drawing heavy volume to familiar favorites dominating spread action, this week’s BetMGM data highlights how bettors are positioning themselves ahead of a pivotal December slate.

Here’s a breakdown of the most bet games and markets by tickets and handle heading into Week 16.

NFL Week 16 Most Bet Games (Tickets)

Divisional familiarity and playoff implications dominate this list, with bettors gravitating toward matchups where narratives, recent form, and rivalry history intersect.

NFL Week 16 Most Bet Spreads (Tickets)

Chicago Bears -1.5

Philadelphia Eagles -7

Denver Broncos -3

New England Patriots +3

Buffalo Bills -10.5

This group reflects a mix of modest favorites and large spreads, suggesting bettors are comfortable laying points with perceived mismatches while still backing short numbers in tighter games.

NFL Week 16 Most Bet Spreads (Handle)

Baltimore Ravens -3

San Francisco 49ers -6

Philadelphia Eagles -7

Detroit Lions -7

Compared to ticket count, handle concentration shows where larger wagers are landing. Several favorites appear on both lists, signaling confidence beyond just volume plays.

NFL Week 16 Most Bet Totals (Tickets)

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns Under 41.5

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals Over 48

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions Over 52

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos Over 46.5

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders Under 44.5

Totals betting reflects sharp contrasts this week, with bettors targeting both high-scoring environments and defensive matchups expected to stay tight.

NFL Week 16 Most Bet Underdogs to Win (Tickets)

Underdog action leans toward modest plus-money prices, though longshots remain in play as bettors hunt for payout upside late in the season.

NFL Week 16 Week 16 Betting Market Closing Bell

Week 16’s most bet markets underscore a familiar theme — bettors are leaning into recognizable teams, divisional spots, and clearly defined game scripts. As playoff races tighten, volume continues to cluster around matchups with both narrative weight and betting clarity across spreads, totals, and moneylines.

All BetMGM data is based on straight bets