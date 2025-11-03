Top 10 NFL Stars Who Could Be Traded at the Deadline

We are past the halfway point of the 2025 NFL season, and teams need to get honest about their respective playoff chances. Assuredly, there will be buyers and sellers ahead of the trade deadline.

With the clock ticking toward November 4, these are the players who could be finishing the year with new teams!

1. Jauan Jennings, WR

Current Team: San Francisco 49ers

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. And the smoke is billowing from Jauan Jennings’s ears. The San Francisco 49ers wideout was the target of trade speculation this offseason, and rumors have resurfaced that teams are inquiring about his availability. With Brandon Aiyuk on his way back and Ricky Pearsall proving to be a competent target, the 49ers would never pass up the opportunity to build more draft capital.

Predicted Landing Spot: Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Bradley Chubb, LB

Current Team: Miami Dolphins

Clearly, the Miami Dolphins need a regime change. The Mike McDaniel era has been unsuccessful, and the team has several intriguing players it could trade ahead of the trade deadline. Chief among those stands Bradley Chubb, who would be a welcome addition to any defensive front. Through nine games, the two-time Pro Bowler has recorded 25 tackles, 4.0 sacks, and seven quarterback hits. Coincidentally, the Dallas Cowboys have a pressing need for a pass-rusher.

Predicted Landing Spot: Dallas Cowboys

3. Calvin Ridley, WR

Current Team: Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are rebuilding from the ground up, and that could mean moving on from Calvin Ridley. The former first-round pick has flashed his full potential at times this season, and several contending teams need to add to their receiving corps. While his salary and age could be a deterrent for some, we expect Ridley to land on a playoff contender before Tuesday.

Predicted Landing Spot: Jacksonville Jaguars

4. Jaelan Phillips, LB

Current Team: Miami Dolphins

Jaelan Phillips is another Miami Dolphins player who could be on the move this week. Like Chubb, Phillips has been one of the Dolphins’ top pass rushers this season, recording 3.0 sacks and seven quarterback hits. Moreover, he’s recorded more than 6.5 sacks in four of his five professional campaigns. He is tailor-made for Kyle Shanahan’s defensive system out west.

Predicted Landing Spot: San Francisco 49ers

5. Breece Hall, RB

Current Team: New York Jets

The 2025 season has already gotten away from the New York Jets. They sit in last place in the AFC East, recording just one win through their first eight games of the year. For a team as bad as the Jets, they have an embarrassment of riches at running back. Braelon Allen may have been lost for the season, but he has proven to be a starting-caliber rusher. That could mean the Jets opt to move on from Breece Hall, loading up on draft capital and looking toward an improved 2026.

Predicted Landing Spot: Houston Texans

6. Chris Olave, WR

Current Team: New Orleans Saints

Like every other seller, the 2025 season hasn’t been kind to the New Orleans Saints. Persistent quarterback issues have sunk their offense, and the prospect pipeline looks relatively dry. Moving on from Chris Olave could afford the Saints the picks to make a big splash at the upcoming NFL Draft. The fourth-year pro would fetch the Saints a hefty return on the open market.

Predicted Landing Spot: Pittsburgh Steelers

7. Alvin Kamara, RB

Current Team: New Orleans Saints

Veteran running back Alvin Kamara may be in the autumn of his career, but he would be a welcome addition to most teams’ backfields. The 30-year-old is doing the best he can with the New Orleans Saints, but lacks the supporting cast to make the most of his last few years. Imagine how good he would look as a pass-catching back with the Los Angeles Rams.

Predicted Landing Spot: Los Angeles Rams

8. Arden Key, DE

Current Team: Tennessee Titans

Through the first five seasons of his career, Arden Key failed to make an impact with any of his three teams. However, over the past few years with the Tennessee Titans, Key has blossomed into a top defensive stalwart. With 78 tackles, 14.0 sacks, and 16 quarterback hits, he’s precisely the type of presence the Kansas City Chiefs have been looking for.

Predicted Landing Spot: Kansas City Chiefs

9. Malcolm Koonce, LB

Current Team: Las Vegas Raiders

After missing all of last season, Malcolm Koonce has fallen out of the Las Vegas Raiders‘ starting lineup. The linebacker has just one start this season and has played more than 38 defensive snaps only once. Still, he’s rounded into form as he works his way back from a knee injury that derailed his 2024 campaign before it got started. The Detroit Lions have been looking to improve their defensive front, and could go knocking on the Raiders’ door.

Predicted Landing Spot: Detroit Lions

10. Mazi Smith, DT

Current Team: Dallas Cowboys

Just a few years ago, the Dallas Cowboys drafted Mazi Smith 26th overall. But less than 40 games later, they remain unimpressed with Smith’s on-field contributions. The defensive tackle has appeared in just five games for the Cowboys, logging just three tackles over that stretch. With Ed Oliver on the sidelines, the Buffalo Bills could seek Smith as a temporary solution to their defensive line problems.

Predicted Landing Spot: Buffalo Bills

