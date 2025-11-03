NFL Monday Night Football Best Bets: Cardinals vs Cowboys

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Summer is gone, fall is here, and incidentally, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 9!

Monday Night Football of Week 9 takes us to “Jerry World" for a romp between the Arizona Cardinals (2-5) and Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1). The Cards and the ‘Boys are both near the bottom of their respective NFC division standings, but that has not stopped either group from fighting through the league.

Many natives of the DFW Metroplex were hoping to see local-boy Kyler Murray (foot) in action, but it seems Jacoby Brissett will get another start for Arizona: a team that has now lost five-straight games. However, Murray is available to play if Brissett goes down. Brissett has appeared in four contests this season. Through that span, he’s earned a 97.7 rating behind a 64.9% completion clip and 4-1 TD-INT ratio.

Notably, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have powered one of the NFL’s top offenses in 2025. Dallas has produced 30.8 PPG to go with 384.1 total YPG; both marks land second in the league, currently. Meanwhile, Prescott has posted a 79.0 QBR, which paces all signal callers ahead of Monday.

The Cardinals employ a superior defense compared to Dallas. To this point, Arizona ranks 12th in defensive scoring, allowing 22.0 PPG to opponents. Across the way, the Cowboys have surrendered 31.3 PPG.

Dallas has not lost at home this year, and that’s how I’m leaning for this primetime bid. If Murray were starting tonight, I would feel differently. The Allen High School alum boasts a 100.9 lifetime passer rating versus the Cowboys. With aspects as they are, I believe Dak leads the ‘Boys to cover three points against the Cards.

Best Bet: Cowboys -3 (-118)

We should see our fair share of explosive plays on Monday Night Football, but I know the total of 53.5 points here is a little too ambitious.

Obviously, we know what Dallas can do on offense. Prescott has many top-tier athletes to utilize, but Arizona’s defense warrants respect. They have given less than 27 points in all but two games at this juncture.

On the other side of the football, I’m not sure that the Cardinals can hold up their end of the scoring to reach a 53.5 combined points, which is one of the largest totals that you will see all season. Arizona has produced only 21.9 PPG, which lands within the bottom third of the NFL.

Dallas has been profitable for over bettors in 2025, but I have under 53.5 combined points at AT&T Stadium tonight. Unless we are trading touchdowns on nearly every possession, I believe this game falls under its lofty total.

Best Bet: Under 53.5 (-105)

Week 9 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

