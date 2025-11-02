Sunday Night Football: Seahawks vs Commanders Same Game Parlay

A magical run to the NFC Championship Game last season has long since been forgotten by the Washington Commanders. The 3-5 Commanders have fallen to the back of the pack in the NFC East, and they desperately need to go on an extended winning streak to get back into the ultra-competitive playoff picture. Thankfully, a Week 10 clash versus the Seattle Seahawks could put Washington back on the winning track.

These are our favorite Same Game Parlay wagers in tonight’s intra-conference battle between the Commanders and Seahawks!

Stadium: Northwest Stadium

Location: Landover, MD

Where to Watch: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Spread: SEA -3 | Total: 48.5

Moneyline: SEA -164 | WSH +138

Leg 1: Commanders +138

October was a hellish month for Washington. The Commanders played three of four games on the road against some premier competition. Those issues were compounded by an injury to Jayden Daniels in the third game of the month, which led to a lackluster 1-3 record. But with their star quarterback under center in Week 9, the Commanders are poised to shake that unflattering trend as they settle into the comforts of Northwest Stadium.

Despite the three-game losing streak, there is plenty to like about Washington’s chances on Sunday Night Football. Specifically, their yards per game jump over 30 yards in games that Jayden Daniels starts. The Commanders are averaging 362.8 with Daniels under center, falling to 330.3 without him. Further, they remain one of the top rushing teams in the league, putting up 137.8 rushing yards per game.

As good as the Seahawks have been at defending the run, they often lose track of opposing quarterbacks. Last week, C.J Stroud led the Texans with 25 rushing yards on just two carries. Similarly, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, and even Brock Purdy have had varying degrees of success in cutting through Seattle’s rush defense. That’s without considering their porous pass defense that gives up the 10th-most yards per game in the NFL.

A rejuvenated defense has propelled Seattle to a 5-2 record, but we like the Commanders’ chances of exposing its flaws on Sunday night. Daniels can unleash Washington’s aerial assault while using his legs to break off meaningful yardage. With the Seahawks totaling just 43 points over their previous two road contests, that should be enough for the Commanders to escape with the win.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Leg 2: Jayden Daniels Any Time Touchdown Scorer +270

As noted, the Seahawks have excelled at defending against the run. Still, we’ve seen them abandon their responsibilities when it comes to keeping an eye on quarterbacks on the ground. Now taking on the most mobile signal-caller in the NFL, we’re expecting Jayden Daniels to break free and find the endzone in this NFC showdown.

Daniels is a threat to take off on virtually any play. Whether it’s by design or improvisation, the second-year pro continues to burn opponents with his legs. Through five games, Daniels is averaging 42.2 yards per game on 8.5 carries. That puts him below last year’s production metrics, but we should be closer to full health in tonight’s battle versus Seattle.

Daniels missed last week with a hamstring injury, but returned to full practice on Wednesday without an injury designation. At face value, that supports that he’s operating at peak efficiency, and he’ll be asked to do a little more on the ground without Terry McLaurin in the lineup versus the Seahawks.

He may only have one touchdown this season, but Daniels is still a premier rushing quarterback. At the current price, we see tremendous value in backing him to record a touchdown at home.

Leg 3: Zach Ertz to Record 50+ Receiving Yards +230

The Commanders can’t rely exclusively on running the ball to defeat Seattle. The Seahawks’ most prominent defensive weakness is their secondary, and Washington can expose this at Northwest Stadium. Without McLaurin in the lineup, we’re counting on Zach Ertz to be Jayden Daniels’s go-to man in the passing attack.

Several factors are at play in Ertz’s presumed success in Week 9. Most notably, there will be more targets up for grabs against the Seahawks. Despite only appearing in four games, McLaurin accounts for the third-most targets, receptions, and yards on the team.

More importantly, Ertz is one of Daniels’ preferred targets. In Daniels’ five starts, the Commanders’ tight end has totaled 18 receptions on 26 targets. In the three games Marcus Mariota started, Ertz’s production fell to nine receptions on 13 targets. Additionally, Ertz has recorded 26 or more yards in four of his five games with Daniels, a benchmark he’s eclipsed just once with Mariota under center.

Last week, Dalton Schultz went off for 98 yards on nine receptions and 10 targets against Seattle. Two weeks prior, Cade Otton netted 81 yards while pulling down four of his five targets. You can also add Trey McBride and Juwan Johnson as tight ends who have eclipsed the 50-yard receiving plateau versus the Seahawks.

Without question, Ertz is primed for an increased role in Week 9. Given the Seahawks’ inability to defend opposing tight ends, we’re betting he reaches at least 50 receiving yards.

March down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks weekly!

Sunday Night Football: Seahawks vs Commanders Same Game Parlay Picks +1648

Commanders +138

Jayden Daniels Any Time Touchdown Scorer +270

Zach Ertz to Record 50+ Receiving Yards +230

Bettors could look forward to a potential return of +1648 on Sunday Night Football. Our correlated approach of Commander’s moneyline, Jayden Daniels as an anytime touchdown scorer, and Zach Ertz to record 50 or more receiving yards, is the path that gets us there.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.