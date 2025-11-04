Power Ranking the Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks Right Now After Week 9

10) Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts has impressed this season, mainly due to his ability to take care of the ball. The Oklahoma product is currently up to 15 passing touchdowns on the season with only one interception. If he continues to play at this level, the former second-round pick will have a strong chance to lead Philadelphia on yet another postseason run, especially if the team can fix the shortcomings on the defensive side of the ball.

