Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 18 NFL Free Agents Going Into Week 2

10. Marshon Lattimore, CB
2026 NFL Free Agent Landing Spots
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A four-time Pro Bowler, Marshon Lattimore struggled through nine games last season before suffering a torn ACL.
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A transition to a zone-heavy scheme on a low-risk, incentive-laden contract might be the exact recipe needed to revive his career.
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His ball-tracking ability and veteran savvy make him a formality as a starter if the medicals clear.
Haason Reddick Free Agent Profile
- Free Agent Type: UFA
- Age: 31
- Experience: 8 Years
Former Team: Washington Commanders
Predicted Landing Spot: Green Bay Packers