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NFL · 1 hour ago

Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 18 NFL Free Agents Going Into Week 2

Joe Cervenka, author

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

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NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 17 8:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Detroit Lions logo

DET

+4.5

+194

O 54.5

Buffalo Bills logo

BUF

-4.5

-235

U 54.5

Sep 20 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Philadelphia Eagles logo

PHI

-7

-350

O 39.5

Tennessee Titans logo

TEN

+7

+280

U 39.5

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