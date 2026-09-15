Week 2 Fantasy Waiver Wire: WR Jalen Coker, RB Kaelon Black, and more

Greetings from San Diego! Week One was full of surprises and letdowns, but it also opened the door for a handful of under-the-radar players who should carve out real fantasy value.

Heading into Week Two, here are my top waiver wire options for every position. My one rule that I have set for this is that a player must be rostered in less than 60 percent of ESPN leagues to be eligible in my column.

Devaughn Vele (New Orleans Saints – Rostered: 13%): Vele has emerged as the Saints' WR2 with Jordyn Tyson landing on injured reserve. He played an important part in his team's rally to force overtime against the Lions on Sunday, hauling in a one-yard touchdown and a 31-yard catch in the fourth quarter. Vele finished with 69 receiving yards and hauled in seven of nine targets, one reception shy of his career high. Along with Chris Olave, Travis Etienne and Juwan Johnson, Vele could be in line for a prominent role in the Saints' offense.

Jalen Coker (Carolina Panthers – Rostered: 51%): Coker should be labeled the top waiver wire add for Week Two. He's now the clear WR2 in the Panthers' offense behind Tetairoa McMillan after his Week One performance against the Bears, finishing as the WR1 in fantasy with 33.8 fantasy points and an 8-138-2 line. Coker's fantasy value also gets a boost from how well Bryce Young has looked under center. He draws another solid matchup in Week Two against the Falcons.

Tyler Shough (New Orleans Saints – Rostered: 46.7%): If you roster Bo Nix or aren't satisfied with your QB1, Shough should be at the top of your waiver wire this week. After being essentially shut out in the first half against the Lions, Shough delivered in the biggest of spots, rallying from a 21-0 deficit and forcing overtime. He threw the ball a career-high 56 times for over 400 yards and three touchdowns. I don't imagine Shough throwing the ball that many times again, but his weapons and sneaky rushing mobility make him a must-add to your roster.

Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers – Rostered: 11.3%): Young finished as the QB3 in fantasy during Week One's highest-scoring contest in NFL history. With defenses struggling to show up, Young stepped up, throwing for 361 yards and completing over 60 percent of his passes. He also accounted for four touchdowns, including one on the ground. He squares off against division rival Atlanta in Week Two in what should be another favorable matchup. Beyond this week's matchup, his overall improved play makes him worth claiming off waivers as a top streamer.

Kaelon Black (San Francisco 49ers – Rostered: 15.5%): It was a surprise to see the rookie third-round pick open the season outpacing star RB Christian McCaffrey by four carries. However, HC Kyle Shanahan has said before how he wants to lower the workload of his star running back to keep him fresh throughout the season. Against the Rams, Black showed off his explosiveness with multiple productive runs, finishing with 65 yards on 14 carries. The Indiana product has successfully secured the RB2 role in San Francisco's offense, which should come with plenty of opportunities going forward. He's the best RB handcuff to roster in fantasy if McCaffrey were to miss any time.

Caleb Douglas (Miami Dolphins – Rostered: 15.6%): In his debut, Douglas led the Dolphins in receptions (5) and receiving yards (94), and finished second in targets (7). He also recorded a 30-yard catch against the Raiders. Outside of De'Von Achane, it's not recommended to roster many Miami playmakers, but Douglas' chemistry with Malik Willis could help his fantasy value going forward.

Braelon Allen (New York Jets – Rostered: 12.4%): Allen isn't very high on my waiver wire list, but he's worth keeping an eye on. In Week One, Allen finished with 10 carries for 40 yards. If Breece Hall were to miss any games, Allen could be in line for RB2 fantasy production. He's someone fantasy managers should stash at a position that's already thin in availability.

Devin Singletary (New York Giants – Rostered: 0.4%): The Giants have their clear RB1 in Cam Skattebo, but the backup role is wide open. Singletary is the more fantasy-relevant option because of his production in the passing game. While recording just 16 yards on six carries, he added four receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown. Worth noting: Skattebo didn't record a single reception in their win over the Cowboys. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on whether Singletary's receiving production continues.

Mack Hollins / DeMario Douglas (New England Patriots – Rostered: 0.4% / 1.1%): With AJ Brown headed to injured reserve, the Patriots' WR1 role is up for grabs. The immediate options are nine-year veteran Mack Hollins and third-year wideout DeMario "Pop" Douglas. Regardless of who wins the job, both receivers are in line to see an increase in snaps and targets. In Week One, Hollins led the team in receiving yards (51), while Douglas finished with the most targets (7) and tied for the most receptions (5). If RB TreVeyon Henderson misses another week, both Hollins and Douglas are worth considering as flex plays this week against the Steelers.

Pat Bryant (Denver Broncos – Rostered: 1.9%): Bryant's offseason buzz carried into a strong Week One showing against the Chiefs. With Broncos' top receiving options Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton tightly covered, Bryant led the team in targets, tied for the most receptions, and finished just one yard short of leading the team in receiving yards. It's safe to assume Waddle remains the Broncos' primary pass catcher, but Bryant could be in position to pass Sutton as the team's WR2. The second-year wideout is a sleeper waiver wire add.

Pat Freiermuth (Pittsburgh Steelers – Rostered: 14.6%): Under new HC Mike McCarthy, Freiermuth was a bright spot in Week One, catching all five of his targets for 46 yards and scoring the Steelers' lone offensive touchdown. His fantasy value isn't threatened by teammate Darnell Washington, whose role is largely blocking with the occasional short-yardage catch-and-run. The Penn State product has built a solid rapport with QB Aaron Rodgers and is one of his most reliable options. Freiermuth is an underrated addition at tight end.

Tre' Harris (Los Angeles Chargers – Rostered: 3.9%): Harris caught three of six targets for 20 yards in Week One against the Cardinals. If Ladd McConkey were to miss action, Harris and Quentin Johnston would be asked to step up their roles in the offense. Harris draws a favorable matchup in Week Two against the Raiders — keep an eye on the Chargers' injury report throughout the week of practice.

Buccaneers D/ST (Rostered: 13%): The Buccaneers should be the top defensive waiver wire add this week, as they take on the Browns. With Cleveland viewed as a massive dumpster fire, the Buccaneers' defense put up a respectable eight fantasy points last week against the Bengals, whose star receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were held out of the spotlight. The defense also recorded a sack, an interception and a 38-yard pick six by Josiah Trotter. If Deshaun Watson continues to be named the Browns' starting QB, any defense playing them should feel confident circling that week as a favorable matchup.