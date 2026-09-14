Rams change course with Myles Garrett as Sean McVay looks for response to opening loss

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams hoped Myles Garrett could manage his injury and remain an effective part of their defense. After watching him struggle with limitations in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, coach Sean McVay said Monday that the team recognized it needed to change course.

McVay said the decision to place Garrett on injured reserve came after a postgame conversation with the outside linebacker, whose limited availability had already affected his practice time before the opener. The Rams had believed he could contribute while working through the issue, but the game provided evidence that approach wasn’t working.

“We thought it was something that we’d be able to manage that wasn’t necessarily the case,” McVay said. “It was right after the game in terms of listening to how he felt, how he was able to impact the game, and even what you guys saw with how limited we had to be with him.”

McVay did not provide a firm recovery timetable or specify the injury during Monday’s availability. He mentioned a potential return in four weeks but cautioned against establishing expectations before the team had more information.

“I think it’d be unfair to him without having the totality of all the information to put any sort of timeline on it,” McVay said. “We know that he’ll be available in four weeks potentially and we’ll take that a day at a time.”

The setback leaves the Rams preparing for their next game with uncertainty surrounding two of their most prominent defensive players. Aaron Donald, who did not travel for the opener, remains in the process of getting ready to play, and McVay said the team has not decided whether he will be available Monday night.

McVay emphasized that Garrett’s injury would not dictate Donald’s return. He also said Donald’s absence from the opener had no bearing on the decision to play Garrett.

“They don’t have anything to do with one another,” McVay said. “It’s more about Aaron and how he can contribute to the collective. What does that look like with how he’s feeling to be able to resume 11-on-11 and being able to play and do the things that he’s capable of?”

While Donald’s timing remains uncertain, McVay expressed no hesitation about his expectations once the defensive lineman returns. Asked whether he expects Donald to perform at the same level as before his retirement, McVay responded: “I do. That’s what my expectations are and my level of confidence in him.”

In Garrett’s absence, Josaiah Stewart will be among the players asked to take on more responsibility. McVay praised Stewart’s development and ability to contribute against both the run and pass, expressing confidence in a group that handled much of the work throughout training camp.

“He’ll be asked to step up, as will everybody in that group,” McVay said. “I’m confident in those guys and excited.”

The Rams also have several other injuries to manage during the week. McVay said safety Kam Curl was doing well after experiencing ankle soreness and returning to the opener. Inside linebacker Nate Landman is dealing with shoulder and thumb issues but is expected to be ready for the next game, while tight end Davis Allen also returned to action in the opener.

Inside linebacker Omar Speights suffered a hip pointer and has swelling, although McVay said he was feeling better than anticipated and making progress.

Beyond the injury updates, McVay identified the passing game as the primary area requiring improvement after the loss to San Francisco. The Rams struggled to sustain drives and convert in key situations, preventing the offense from establishing continuity.

“The lack of efficiency and effectiveness in the pass game prevented us from getting any continuity,” McVay said. “The big area of focus improvement will be in regard to the pass game and some of the different things that we can do collectively. And like I told you, it always starts with me.”

McVay saw more encouraging signs in the running game, citing the space created by the blocking and the ability to move the line of scrimmage. He also praised Blake Corum’s work in limited opportunities and Quentin Lake’s defensive performance, including an interception, his communication and his activity against the run.

Those positives did not change McVay’s assessment that the opener fell short of the Rams’ standards across all three phases. His focus now is on correcting those problems without allowing one loss to carry into the next opportunity.

“Let’s not ignore the things that we can learn from, but we can’t lose twice to that,” McVay said. “We’ve got to be able to move forward.”