Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
NFL · 10 minutes ago

Rams change course with Myles Garrett as Sean McVay looks for response to opening loss

The Sporting Tribune, author

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams hoped Myles Garrett could manage his injury and remain an effective part of their defense. After watching him struggle with limitations in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, coach Sean McVay said Monday that the team recognized it needed to change course.

McVay said the decision to place Garrett on injured reserve came after a postgame conversation with the outside linebacker, whose limited availability had already affected his practice time before the opener. The Rams had believed he could contribute while working through the issue, but the game provided evidence that approach wasn’t working.

“We thought it was something that we’d be able to manage that wasn’t necessarily the case,” McVay said. “It was right after the game in terms of listening to how he felt, how he was able to impact the game, and even what you guys saw with how limited we had to be with him.”

McVay did not provide a firm recovery timetable or specify the injury during Monday’s availability. He mentioned a potential return in four weeks but cautioned against establishing expectations before the team had more information.

“I think it’d be unfair to him without having the totality of all the information to put any sort of timeline on it,” McVay said. “We know that he’ll be available in four weeks potentially and we’ll take that a day at a time.”

The setback leaves the Rams preparing for their next game with uncertainty surrounding two of their most prominent defensive players. Aaron Donald, who did not travel for the opener, remains in the process of getting ready to play, and McVay said the team has not decided whether he will be available Monday night.

McVay emphasized that Garrett’s injury would not dictate Donald’s return. He also said Donald’s absence from the opener had no bearing on the decision to play Garrett.

“They don’t have anything to do with one another,” McVay said. “It’s more about Aaron and how he can contribute to the collective. What does that look like with how he’s feeling to be able to resume 11-on-11 and being able to play and do the things that he’s capable of?”

While Donald’s timing remains uncertain, McVay expressed no hesitation about his expectations once the defensive lineman returns. Asked whether he expects Donald to perform at the same level as before his retirement, McVay responded: “I do. That’s what my expectations are and my level of confidence in him.”

In Garrett’s absence, Josaiah Stewart will be among the players asked to take on more responsibility. McVay praised Stewart’s development and ability to contribute against both the run and pass, expressing confidence in a group that handled much of the work throughout training camp.

“He’ll be asked to step up, as will everybody in that group,” McVay said. “I’m confident in those guys and excited.”

The Rams also have several other injuries to manage during the week. McVay said safety Kam Curl was doing well after experiencing ankle soreness and returning to the opener. Inside linebacker Nate Landman is dealing with shoulder and thumb issues but is expected to be ready for the next game, while tight end Davis Allen also returned to action in the opener.

Inside linebacker Omar Speights suffered a hip pointer and has swelling, although McVay said he was feeling better than anticipated and making progress.

Beyond the injury updates, McVay identified the passing game as the primary area requiring improvement after the loss to San Francisco. The Rams struggled to sustain drives and convert in key situations, preventing the offense from establishing continuity.

“The lack of efficiency and effectiveness in the pass game prevented us from getting any continuity,” McVay said. “The big area of focus improvement will be in regard to the pass game and some of the different things that we can do collectively. And like I told you, it always starts with me.”

McVay saw more encouraging signs in the running game, citing the space created by the blocking and the ability to move the line of scrimmage. He also praised Blake Corum’s work in limited opportunities and Quentin Lake’s defensive performance, including an interception, his communication and his activity against the run.

Those positives did not change McVay’s assessment that the opener fell short of the Rams’ standards across all three phases. His focus now is on correcting those problems without allowing one loss to carry into the next opportunity.

“Let’s not ignore the things that we can learn from, but we can’t lose twice to that,” McVay said. “We’ve got to be able to move forward.”

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Final
Patriots covered +3.5, U 44.5
New England Patriots logo

NE

10

Seattle Seahawks logo

SEA

13

Final
49ers covered +3.5, U 47.5
San Francisco 49ers logo

SF

27

Los Angeles Rams logo

LAR

7

EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
2026 NFL Draft Hub
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 4 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 4 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 4 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 4 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 4 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Justin Herbert Tipped for NFL MVP: A Bold Prediction
NFL · 3 days ago
Justin Herbert Tipped for NFL MVP: A Bold Prediction
Joe Burrow's Potential: Key to Bengals' Top NFL Offense
NFL · 5 days ago
Joe Burrow's Potential: Key to Bengals' Top NFL Offense
Predicting Team Performances: Patriots & Seahawks Outlook
NFL · 5 days ago
Predicting Team Performances: Patriots & Seahawks Outlook
Analyzing Patrick Mahomes' Impact on Chiefs' Season
NFL · 6 days ago
Analyzing Patrick Mahomes' Impact on Chiefs' Season
The Rams’ middle linebackers could be the key to an all-time great defense
NFL · 1 week ago
The Rams’ middle linebackers could be the key to an all-time great defense