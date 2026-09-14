The Chargers Justin Herbert-Mike McDaniel Era Delivers a Huge Letdown in Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers spent the offseason selling hope. They had a healthy offensive line with their two best tackles, Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, healthy again, a new coaching staff, and a quarterback supposedly entering his prime. This was supposed to be the season that the Chargers’ Justin Herbert broke through the ceiling that has hovered over his career.

Instead, Week 1 delivered a familiar punchline: the Chargers, 9.5-point favorites at home, mustered just 14 points in a deflating 26-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, led by former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFluer.

According to The Athletic’s 2026 quarterback tiers over the summer, Herbert was in Tier 2, ranked as the sixth quarterback overall. Tier 2 is categorized as a quarterback who can carry his team sometimes, handles pure-passing situations in doses, and has a hole or two in his game.

Sunday reminded everyone why evaluators keep coming back to the same refrain. As one defensive coordinator put it, “He should have had more accolades at this point.” Herbert’s talent is undeniable. His résumé, however, continues to lag behind the expectations.

Another defensive coach explained, Herbert’s accumulated punishment is beginning to show up in his decision‑making. “He’s taken so many hits that it’s impacting his reads. When he gets hit early, he starts playing with quick feet, something he didn’t do as a younger quarterback.”

This opener didn’t help. It’s easy to fixate on the Chargers’ offensive imbalance, but the biggest contextual piece is Omarion Hampton’s return from the left ankle fracture that ended his 2025 rookie campaign. Expecting him to look like the explosive rookie who burst onto the scene last year wasn’t realistic, and assuming this offense would look like the 2023 Miami Dolphins putting up 70 points out of the gate was always impractical.

The Chargers produced just 268 yards against a defense that finished 28th in EPA per play last season, a number that speaks for itself. Their fourth‑quarter execution was even worse. A blocked punt, a Herbert interception, and a turnover on downs on consecutive possessions underscored how the offense and special teams collapsed when the game was still within reach.

Ladd McConkey’s Absence Exposes the Chargers Offense

The deeper issue was how fragile the offense looked once top receiver Ladd McConkey exited with a chest injury in the third quarter. With McConkey on the field, the Chargers averaged 6.3 yards per play. Without him, that number cratered to 4.2. Herbert’s efficiency fell off a cliff, dropping from +0.22 EPA per pass to -0.33. One injury shouldn’t unravel an entire offense, yet that’s exactly what happened for Herbert and the Chargers’ new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

According to John Daigle of Establish The Run, Herbert, when McConkey was on the field against the Cardinals, had a success rate of 69% and 10.3 yards per attempt, both top four in their respective categories. Without McConkey on the field, Herbert’s efficiency plummeted again; his YPA slid to 5.3, and his success rate collapsed to 28.6%, ranking 28th and 29th league‑wide.

“Justin Herbert got locked onto receivers far too often,” Dan Orlovsky, football analyst for ESPN, said on The Pat McAfee Show.

The Margin For Error Shrinks For The Chargers

The immediate concern is how unprepared the Chargers look for the remaining first half of the season. After the Raiders next week, they face the Bills, Seahawks, Broncos, Chiefs, Rams, Texans, and Ravens, with five of those coming on the road. If this offense can’t function without McConkey, or survive imperfect protection (Herbert was sacked three times in Week 1), they may need Herbert to play superhero football to stay afloat.

Still, the Chargers’ loss wasn’t without positives. McConkey delivered five receptions on seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown, offering a glimpse of what he’s capable of in McDaniel’s scheme. He had three receptions and 60 yards on the first drive alone.

Herbert’s passing chart showed a healthy distribution to five receivers. Along with McConkey, David Njoku hauled in all five of his targets for 58 yards, while Oronde Gadsden, Tre Harris, and Quinton Johnson each snagged multiple receptions. Despite McDaniel’s offseason emphasis on building a more physical ground game, Los Angeles finished with 81 rushing yards, just under 4.0 yards a carry.

Hampton’s 43 yards and touchdown on 12 carries were serviceable, yet far below what his ceiling suggests. It was only one week, but it was a week that felt uncomfortably familiar. The Chargers promised a new era; their offense delivered the same disappointment, for now.