Rams’ lack of game-breaking speed could become a major concern

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif.— The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2026 season with Super Bowl expectations, a star-studded roster and perhaps more overall talent than any team in the NFL.

Things didn’t start so well and after their 27-7 season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers, one question deserves more attention: Do the Rams have enough game-breaking speed on both sides of the football?

It may seem like a strange question for a roster featuring great talents like Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, Davante Adams, Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald. But when the Rams were unable to create explosive plays against San Francisco.

Their lack of speed and explosiveness became difficult to ignore.

The offense is built around precision, timing and physicality. Nacua remains one of the NFL’s most dangerous playmakers, while Williams has proven capable of producing consistently in the running game. Adams brings Hall of Fame-caliber route running and contested-catch ability.

Still, there is a difference between having talented players and having players who can flip the field instantly.

Against the 49ers, Matthew Stafford completed 15 of 25 passes for just 155 yards, and Los Angeles struggled to sustain drives, converting only two of nine third downs. The Rams also failed to consistently threaten San Francisco vertically.

That puts enormous pressure on Nacua to be the offense’s primary explosive threat.

If defenses can limit Nacua and force Stafford to consistently win underneath, where does the next big play come from?

The same concern exists defensively.

The Rams made massive investments in their defensive front, bringing back Aaron Donald and adding two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. On paper, the combination should be terrifying. But speed isn't simply about having star pass rushers. It is about having enough athleticism throughout the defense to chase down quarterbacks, running backs and receivers when the first level of the defense fails.

San Francisco exposed that issue by rushing for 174 yards while Brock Purdy repeatedly used quick throws and misdirection to keep the Rams from unleashing their pass rush. Los Angeles finished without a sack.

That is where the Rams could become vulnerable against the NFC’s fastest and most explosive offenses.

The revamped secondary featuring Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson was designed to address one of last season’s biggest weaknesses, while the front seven has arguably more star power than any unit in football.

But if the Rams cannot consistently win with speed, opponents may try to turn games into track meets.

The good news is that one game does not define a season. Sean McVay has 17 more regular-season games to find answers, and this roster has enough talent to make adjustments.

But if Los Angeles wants to go from Super Bowl contender to Super Bowl champion, explosive ability has to become a priority.

The Rams don't necessarily need to become the fastest team in the NFL.

They simply need enough game-breaking speed to make opponents pay when opportunities arise because against the league’s best teams, talent alone may not be enough.



