After a trip to Australia, Rams DE Myles Garrett's next destination is the injured reserve

LOS ANGELES––If Autumn Wind is a Raider, the autumn of 2026 belongs to the Rams—or that was the narrative we were sold.

Los Angeles assembled a roster that read like a fantasy draft fever dream, a collection of talent so obscene it felt almost unfair.

They traded for Myles Garrett. They sent Jared Verse packing. They did what any rational franchise would do when offered the chance to swap a rising, tempo-setting edge rusher for a generational one—they said yes without blinking.

The Lombardi Trophy was coming home. Super Bowl LX will be played at SoFi Stadium.

The script was written; the ending was predetermined.

Then Myles Garrett's knee happened.

And now the paper champ is bleeding.

The Rams knew. They had to know.

When a player misses most of training camp because of what Sean McVay delicately called "swelling in his knee," when he wears a sleeve on his left leg during practice, when he declines to identify which knee is injured—the organization knows more than it shares.

They always do.

But the Rams said nothing. They offered nothing. They let the stench of silence stretch like badly held morning breath.

Local media kept asking. Is Garrett healthy? Why is he missing practice? What aren't you telling us?

The Rams kept deflecting. Kept hoping. Kept believing that rest, that treatment, that time would heal what only surgery could fix.

Perhaps the prudent thing—the honest thing—would have been to perform the arthroscopic procedure when Garrett initially injured the knee.

Perhaps.

But prudence rarely wins championships. And the Rams were chasing something bigger than caution. They were chasing immortality.

So Garrett played. He suited up in Melbourne. He stood on that field in Australia, thousands of miles from home, and he gave them nothing.

Zero tackles. Zero impact.

One pressure across 11 pass-blocking matchups against Trent Williams—a statistic so stark it reads like a typo. Four pressures against everyone else—39 defensive snaps. No tackles.

This was not the Myles Garrett who set the NFL single-season sack record ablaze with 23 in Cleveland.

This was not the Defensive Player of the Year. This was a man fighting his own body and losing.

"I've got to be better," Garrett said afterward, his voice carrying the weight of honest reckoning. "I got to find a way to recover and get back to the player I know I can be and I've shown that I've been before."

He didn't hide. Didn't deflect. Didn't offer excuses wrapped in coach-speak. He stood there in the aftermath and told the truth.

"No. No. I mean, this was the worst version of myself that I've put out there."

Garrett's words tumbled out like confessions.

"When I was out there, I was a little bit more focused on myself and trying to stay healthy than what they were doing. And that showed. I wasn't who I needed to be for my team."

That is what injury does. It turns the mind inward. It makes the body a betrayer. It transforms a predator into prey.

Garrett wasn't hunting Brock Purdy or whoever stood across from him.

He hunted health—elusive, fleeting, gone.

The 49ers doubled him. Tripled him. Chipped him. But here's the thing about great pass rushers: they beat double teams. They beat triple teams. They beat chips and slides and everything else an offense throws at them because their talent transcends scheme.

Garrett didn't beat anything.

He lacked speed. He lacked bend. He lacked burst. He lacked impact.

The knee wouldn't let him.

And now he's on injured reserve, preparing for surgery, sidelined for at least four games. The Rams will face Arizona in Week 6 when he's eligible to return. They'll face the Giants before that. The Broncos. The Eagles. The Bills

Four games without their $125 million investment. Four games without the man who was supposed to anchor their defense. Four games to prove they're more than paper.

But let's be honest about what this moment reveals.

The Rams saw the swelling. They watched him miss practice. They heard the questions and offered shrugs. They knew their prized acquisition wasn't right and they sent him out there anyway.

That's not medical malpractice; that's desperation dressed as optimism.

That's a franchise so intoxicated by its own potential that it ignored the flashing red lights.

Perhaps it wouldn't have mattered. Perhaps the surgery was always inevitable. Perhaps Garrett's knee was always going to give way. Perhaps the only variable was timing—and timing, in the NFL, is everything.

The Rams mortgaged their future for this season.

They traded Verse. They traded three draft picks, including a 2027 first-rounder. They went all-in. And now they're watching the cards come out wrong.

Verse is in Cleveland now. He's healthy. He's young. He's setting the edge and terrorizing quarterbacks the way the Rams hoped Garrett would.

Meanwhile Garrett is in Los Angeles—or wherever he's rehabbing—preparing for a procedure that will keep him out of action while his team tries to stay afloat.

The irony is almost cruel. The Rams traded a rising star for a generational talent and got a game of nothing before the generational talent needed surgery.

They traded certainty for upside and got hurt; they traded the future for the present and the present collapsed.

This is what happens when you build a champion on paper.

Paper cuts. Paper tears. Paper burns. Paper can't withstand the elements.

Garrett told reporters he wants to come back to Australia someday. A holiday. Offseason. Something to look forward to. He was gracious. He was reflective. He said the experience was disappointing, but his coach and organization made sound decisions.

"I don't doubt the decision-making of my coach and my organization," Garrett said. "I think they did what was best for us and we didn't execute on the field when we needed to."

He defended them even as they left him exposed. He took responsibility even when the fault was shared.

That's leadership. That's accountability.

That's the kind of player the Rams thought they were getting—and still might get, once the knee heals.

But when? And at what cost?

The Rams' season is now defined by absence. By what they don't have. By who isn't on the field. They can talk about resilience. They can talk about next man up. They can talk about the preseason showing them something. But the truth is simpler and harsher: they built a team that couldn't afford injuries, and they got injured. They assembled a roster with no margin, and the margin evaporated. They believed in their own invincibility, and invincibility is a myth.

Garrett said the message is resilience.

"We knew we're going to face some adversity during the season and come to find out it's game one. So we got to find out if we're as resilient as we say and as much as we've shown throughout the preseason."

They have four weeks to find out. Four weeks to prove that a fleece can be sheared and still provide warmth. Four weeks to show that paper can withstand rain.

The Rams were crowned before they played a snap. Now they're wounded before they've won a game.

The season is young. The season is cruel. The season is uncertain.

And Garrett's knee—swollen and uncooperative, will be surgically repaired—is the hinge on which everything swings.

Williams holding Garrett to one pressure across 11 pass-blocking matchups in Garrett's debut with the Rams is the stat. It is the story. It is the nightmare.

The loss to San Francisco marked Garrett's first game without a tackle since Week 11 of the 2024 season. It was only the fourth such game of his career.

Four times in his professional life, Garrett has walked off a field without wrapping his arms around a ball carrier or a quarterback. One of them happened in a Rams uniform, in a game the Rams lost 27-7, in a stadium filled with 100,021 fans who came to witness a superteam and instead watched a man limp through his own debut.

The 49ers did not scheme him into oblivion. They did not invent some exotic protection to neutralize him. They watched a generational talent operate at half speed and knew the math had already been done for them.

The man who once recorded 23 sacks in a single season couldn't record a single tackle on 39 snaps against the 49ers. He couldn't generate pressure against one man. He couldn't be who he needed to be. He couldn't be who he's been.

The knee. The swelling. The silence.

The Rams knew. The Rams hoped. The Rams lost.

Now the season hangs in the balance. Now the paper champ must prove it's made of something stronger. Now the fleece—once golden, once gleaming, once the envy of the league—must survive the shearing.

In Melbourne, the Rams were served a jet-lag-induced portion of humble pie, garnished with Vegemite. And as the bitter taste of defeat lingers, Garrett's trip to the injured reserve is now starting to taste like regret.