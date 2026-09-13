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NFL · 10 minutes ago

Raiders receive huge relief as TE Brock Bowers prepares to return

Muhammed Asif, author

Muhammed Asif

Host · Writer

Las Vegas Raiders' star tight end Brock Bowers will miss the season opener against the Miami Dolphins after undergoing knee meniscus trim surgery. According to insider Adam Schefter, the team hopes he will return to the field in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs with the ball during Raiders practice at Allegiant Stadium, Tuesday Aug. 11, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nev.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs with the ball during Raiders practice at Allegiant Stadium, Tuesday Aug. 11, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Kalin Sipes – The Sporting Tribune

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs with the ball during Raiders practice at Allegiant Stadium, Tuesday Aug. 11, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nev.

On Saturday, Schefter wrote on X:

“After undergoing a meniscus trim Tuesday, the Raiders believe there’s a realistic chance Brock Bowers will miss only one game and return for Week 2 at the Los Angeles Chargers, per sources. Team will see how he’s feeling this week, but a potential return next week is within the realm of possibility.”

Klint Kubiak anticipates Brock Bowers' imminent return to play

Bowers had the surgery done by Dr. Daniel Cooper in Dallas. Initially, there were concerns he might miss one to two games, but now with his recovery going well, the chances of him playing in Week 2 have increased.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said that the team will see Bowers back on the field soon. In his absence, tight ends Michael Mayer and Connor Heyward will play a big role in the offense. 

"We're expecting to have all of our guys ready for Sunday," Kubiak said Wednesday. 

“I was optimistic earlier that [Brock would be able to go — he's not],” Kubiak said as part of his opening statement in his Friday press conference. “We'll get him back soon.”

“It all happened pretty quick, I don’t remember exactly what day,” Kubiak added. “But he got it cleaned up and we’ll get him back soon.”

“We’ll hope to get him back as soon as possible.”

Bowers, who was picked 13th overall in the 2024 NFL draft, had 112 catches, 1,194 yards, and five touchdowns in his rookie season. Despite an injury last season, he managed 64 catches, 680 yards, and seven touchdowns in 12 games and earned his second Pro Bowl selection.

undefined Game Odds
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Sep 13 1:00 PM
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CHI

-3

-164

O 46.5

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CAR

+3

+138

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Sep 13 1:00 PM
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BAL

-3

-162

O 48.5

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IND

+3

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U 48.5

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