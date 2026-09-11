Rams Get Exposed in Melbourne as 49ers Party Like It's Levi's South

MELBOURNE, Australia — The sun rose over the Melbourne Cricket Ground like a spotlight searching for a star, and all it found was a Rams team still rubbing sleep from its eyes.

The Los Angeles Rams came 8,000 miles to get embarrassed.

They came on a red-eye, touched down 28 hours before kickoff, woke up, donned their helmets and played football like men who had never met each other.

The 49ers came a week early.

They drank coffee on Collins Street; they walked the Yarra; they let their bodies forget what California time even meant. Then they put a belt to the Rams' hindquarters and called it a season opener.

Final score: San Francisco 27, Los Angeles 7.

It wasn't that close.

The 49ers didn't wear a belt Friday because they used it on the Rams.

All week, the football world howled about San Francisco's decision to travel to Australia seven days early.

Rest vs. rhythm. Body clocks vs. beach time.

Was Kyle Shanahan brilliant or reckless?

Turns out he was just prepared.

"It was definitely worth it to come a little bit early," said Mike Evans, who caught six passes in his 49ers debut. "We definitely got acclimated. All the guys attacked it. We didn't complain. We actually enjoyed being here in Melbourne."

The Rams, meanwhile, treated the longest road trip in NFL history like a business trip to Phoenix.

Land at the crack of dawn on Thursday, play Friday morning.

Sean McVay insisted it was the right call. He insisted afterward that travel wasn't the reason his team looked slow, disjointed, ill prepared, lethargic and utterly incapable of getting anything going.

"I don't believe that's why we didn't play well enough," McVay said. "I really don't."

He's wrong. Or he's lying.

Either way, the tape doesn't lie.

For a moment, a fleeting, flickering moment, the Rams had a pulse.

They trailed 10-7 at halftime. They opened the third quarter with purpose.

Matthew Stafford, the reigning NFL MVP, marched them down the field with play-action and 13 personnel, the kind of smashmouth football that once defined McVay's best offenses.

They reached the San Francisco 1-yard line.

Six inches. A quarterback sneak. A chance to take the lead in a hostile stadium against a division rival.

Stafford burrowed forward.

The pile surged. The whistle blew. The chains came out.

He was short.

"I just got to find a way to get in," Stafford said.

The 49ers took over at their own 1-yard line, and in 12 plays, Brock Purdy found Deebo Samuel for a touchdown.

A 99-yard drive dagger.

The game flipped. It capsized. It drowned.

"There was opportunities in the second half," McVay said. "It's a three-point game at half. We go right down the field, and then we don't get in on the QB sneak. And then things kind of just got out of hand from there."

The Rams spent money this offseason like a man trying to buy back lost time.

They traded for Myles Garrett, the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year. They added Jaylen Watson at corner. They traded for Trent McDuffie.

They were supposed to be the missing pieces, the final bricks in a championship wall.

They were missing.

Period.

Garrett did cardio against Trent Williams.

All that money. All that hype.

All that talk about the best pass rusher on the planet. And there he was, running in place, a Ferrari stuck in first gear.

Zero tackles. One pressure.

He was a ghost in a Rams uniform, haunting no one but his own paycheck.

"This was the worst version of myself that I've put out there," Garrett admitted. "I've got to be better."

Garrett recorded four pressures against everyone else across 16 pass rush snaps but couldn't get home when it mattered.

He was better off staying in Los Angeles. So were the Rams.

Watson got head-topped in the end zone by Mike Evans on a jump ball. A 50-50 ball that was never 50-50. Evans went up like he was grabbing groceries off the top shelf. Watson went up like a man who forgot his wallet.

Touchdown. Game over.

Osa Odighizuwa made life miserable for Stafford and was in his lap all afternoon, a one-man wrecking crew wearing 49ers colors, pressure after pressure, hit after hit.

McDuffie nearly made a significant contribution. He read Purdy's eyes, broke on a jump ball against George Kittle, intercepted the pass, and came down towards the sideline.

The stadium gasped. The Rams sideline erupted.

Then the replay showed his foot out of bounds. The great play evaporated.

The moment vanished.

One of the Rams' best defensive plays of the game didn't count.

100,021 fans filled the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the seventh-largest regular-season crowd in NFL history was a red-and-gold rave

And they leaned red. They roared red.

Fans sang and chanted and celebrated like they had been waiting their whole lives for American football to arrive on their shores.

The 49ers were supposed to be the road team; instead, they found their third home.

Levi's. Levi's South. Levi's Saggin', because the 49ers didn't have a belt, since they put it on the Rams' hindquarters.

49ers fans, The Faithful, turned a Rams home game into a neutral site that wasn't neutral at all.

The gamesmanship of moving this game to Australia was to prevent 49ers fans from invading SoFi Stadium, from turning Los Angeles into Levi's Stadium South, from making the Rams feel like visitors in their own house.

Instead, the Rams felt like visitors in a foreign land. Because they were.

"Levi's South" became "Levi's Down Under." And the Rams were the ones with their pants down.

Stafford completed 15 of 25 passes for 155 yards and an interception.

Seven points––the fewest in any of the 75 games with Stafford as the Rams' starter.

He was pressured on 44% of his dropbacks, his highest rate in a game since the start of last season. Stafford completed just 4 of 11 pressured pass attempts for 56 yards.

The 49ers' 41.4% pressure rate was higher than their defense managed in any game last season, when they recorded a league-low 26.3% mark.

Stafford looked like a man trying to solve a puzzle with missing pieces.

He was hurried, harassed, hunted.

He was 0-for-forever against the NFC West last season. Now he's 0-1 in the new one.

"Probably only had two good drives, to be honest," Stafford said. "Not enough good stuff on offense. We didn't do the things that we're accustomed to doing. Too many times, we were on different pages. That starts with me."

There was one bright spot. One catch. One moment of brilliance.

Puka Nacua met Ji'ayir Brown along the right sideline after running an out route. He bounced off Brown like a pinball off a bumper. He shook off Dre Greenlaw like a dog shaking off water. And he rumbled ahead for 41 yards.

For a moment, the Rams had life.

For a moment, they looked like the team that was supposed to compete for a Super Bowl.

Then the moment passed. Like everything else on this day, it faded into the Melbourne dusk.

The Rams are the sixth team since at least 1991 to have none of their own draft picks from that year on the active roster for the season-opening game. The first since the 2010 Vikings.

Ty Simpson, Max Klare and CJ Daniels were all inactive. Keagen Trost is on IR. Tim Keenan III was cut before the season.

This team was built through trades and free agency, mortgaging the future for a present that now looks frighteningly fragile.

"We didn't execute as we wanted to," Garrett said. "We got beat on all three phases. There's a lot more on this team that can be done, and it starts with us as leaders."

McVay, the offensive savant, the coach who was supposed to outscheme everyone, stood at the podium and fell on his sword.

"This is a humbling day for us," McVay said. "This will define us only if we allow it to. I didn't do a good enough job getting us ready to go. There were some opportunities where maybe the game could have flipped, but they deserve the win. They were ready to go, and we'll look at it. We'll see where we can improve and be better moving forward. But this is a good humbling day. This is what can sometimes happen in sports."

"I love this locker room. The first thing I'm going to look at is myself. I have to do a better job for our group collectively, with our coaches, with our players. We'll look at this film and we'll get back to work because clearly that's what we've got to do. Sometimes sports can humble you, and today was one of those days. I make no excuses. Whether you want to say it's about travel, whatever, we just weren't good enough in that window. I didn't coach good enough."

Purdy threw three touchdowns and finished with a 105.6 passer rating. In the 50th game of his NFL career, Purdy notched his 26th career game with a 100+ passer rating, trailing only Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson for the most in a player's first 50 career games in NFL history.

He found Demarcus Robinson on a 39-yard post route. He found Evans over Watson. He found Samuel in the endzone.

Purdy was surgical, efficient, unflappable.

"The energy the Australians have out here was really cool," Purdy said. "They're passionate about sports. We heard that from a lot of people, but being out there, looking around, I was like, this is pretty cool, man. It's pretty special. They were into it the whole time."

Shanahan, meanwhile, was quick to credit his defense, his preparation, his players.

But he also acknowledged the obvious.

"I love playing calls for Mike," Shanahan said. "Mike's been great here. Today was my first day doing it, but you saw what he did on third down. I know our first two third downs went to him moving the chains."

The 49ers' defense, led by Raheem Morris, the longtime Rams coordinator, held the NFL's best offense from last season to 290 yards and one score.

They stopped Stafford on fourth-and-goal from the 1. They forced an interception. They sacked the quarterback. They dominated.

"They outplayed us in every phase," McVay said. "They deserved to win."

The Rams fly back to Los Angeles with Super Bowl aspirations in tact. They have a long week to think about what went wrong, and play next Monday night.

They have time to recover, reflect and figure out who they are.

"It'll be good to get back home," Stafford said. "I think we play on every day of the week this year, so I don't know what's going to be normal. But we're excited to get back and figure out how we can be better so we go out there and play a little bit better next week."

Kobie Turner, one of the few Rams who played with any fire, refused to blame the travel.

"Not at all," Turner said. "I'll continue to say it. I think we have the best strength and sports training staff, and they put us in the right position. We took the same steps last year when we went to go play the Jaguars in London, and we beat them. At the end of the day, we showed up on this field at [the same time], they showed up on the field at [the same time]. They got the better of us today. There's no excuse for how we go out and play."

He's right. There isn't.

The Rams came to Australia looking for a win and found a mirror.

They saw themselves for what they are: a team with holes, a team with questions, a team that talked all offseason about championship aspirations and then laid an egg on the other side of the world.

The 49ers came to Australia looking for a business and found a home game.

They ate the food, saw the sights, adjusted their body clocks and then adjusted the Rams' expectations.

"It was an amazing atmosphere," McVay said. "You could just feel there was a buzz even when we got in. Unfortunately, it wasn't a good day for us, but you could definitely feel the fans, and we were very appreciative of that."

"Apologize for not putting on a better performance."

No apology needed, coach. The performance spoke for itself.

The beatdown down under is complete.

The Rams are 0-1. The 49ers are 1-0.

And as they board planes heading back to America in Melbourne, a city that fell in love with American football for one glorious Friday morning, the Rams are eating humble pie garnished with Vegemite.