Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Defense/Kickers

Welcome back, readers! I am happy to return for a second year as The Sporting Tribune's fantasy football analyst. If you are new here, my mission is to help fantasy managers with any dilemmas or questions they may have through the course of the season to ultimately win their leagues. For the next 17 weeks, I will produce weekly fantasy content that will go over the waiver wire, rankings, and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em columns.

Being a fantasy manager often means having to make difficult roster decisions, but I aim to take some of the guesswork out of it with my Start 'Em and Sit 'Em column for every position. It goes without saying that I won't include obvious calls like "start Trey McBride" or "sit Tommy DeVito." Instead, I search for players that could be perceived as fringe that could propel your lineups for weekly wins.

As always, if you have any questions or don't see your players on here, feel free to follow me on Twitter (X) – @JamesNewell96 and send me a message, where I typically respond in a timely manner.

Start 'Em

Steelers Defense vs. ATL (Projected FPTS – 8.1): The Steelers defense should finish with the most points scored this week, taking on a Falcons squad that only has Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr. News came out on Thursday that Tua Tagovailoa suffered a back injury during practice, so it'll likely be Cooper Rush getting the start in Pittsburgh. Nonetheless, the Steelers unit should produce a handful of sacks and force a couple of turnovers in this matchup.

Jaguars Defense vs. CLE (Projected FPTS – 8.2): Jacksonville is also one of the safest starts this week, taking on the suspect offense of the Browns with Deshaun Watson under center. The Jaguars will take advantage of a vulnerable offensive line and force a few takeaways and sacks. I expect this game to be a blowout.

Chargers Defense vs. AZ (Projected FPTS – 8.2): The Chargers kick off opening week at SoFi Stadium as nearly 10-point favorites against the Cardinals. It is widely expected that Los Angeles will create havoc on Jacoby Brissett, forcing him into some mistakes. Despite the number of offensive weapons the Cardinals have, the Chargers should control this game.

Honorable mentions: Lions defense vs. NO; Raiders defense vs. MIA; Titans defense vs. NYJ; Broncos defense @ KC.

Sit 'Em

Browns Defense @ JAX (Projected FPTS – 5.9): This isn't your typical Browns defense from years prior. What made them so great was Myles Garrett. Even with the few high-end pieces on that side of the ball such as the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger and Denzel Ward, they just don't generate the same appeal they once had. Also, the Jaguars offense is very talented and has a great signal-caller at the helm.

Vikings Defense vs. GB (Projected FPTS – 6.6): Under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, the Vikings are regarded as an elite defense and were so last season, finishing inside the top 10 in fantasy. But they take on the Packers, who were a bad matchup against opposing defenses last season. Green Bay gave up the seventh-fewest sacks (29) and the third-fewest giveaways (13).

Cowboys Defense @ NYG (Projected FPTS – 6.5): The Cowboys finished last season as one of the worst statistical defenses in a long time. But they start the 2026 season with some optimism after some signings and premium capital used on draft picks. Until we see it on film, I would encourage fantasy managers to wait before plugging them into your lineup.

Lowlights: Ravens defense @ IND; Texans defense vs. BUF; Bills defense @ HOU; Chiefs defense vs. DEN.

KICKERS

Start ‘Em

Cameron Dicker vs. ARI – Projected FPTS – 9.0

Cam Little vs. CLE – Projected FTPS – 8.8

Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. BUF – Projected FPTS – 8.8

Chris Boswell vs. ATL – Projected FPTS – 8.0

Garrison Mevis vs. SF – Projected FPTS – 7.9

Jake Bates vs. NO. – Projected FPTS – 8.3

Will Reichard vs. GB – Projected FPTS – 7.9

Sit ‘Em

Ryan Fitzgerald vs. CHI – Projected FPTS – 7.0

Spencer Shrader vs. BAL – Projected FPTS – 6.9

Nick Folk @ PIT – Projected FPTS – 6.6

Chad Ryland @ LAC – Projected FPTS – 6.5

Andre Szmyt @ JAX – Projected FPTS – 2.6

Daniel Carlson @ DET – Projected FPTS – 7.0

Tyler Loop @ IND – Projected FPTS – 8.1