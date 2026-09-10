“I definitely looked like a baby giraffe on skates” Steelers Rookie Path Comes Full Circle

In the Shadows

Nestled in the corner of the Steelers locker room on the South Side of Pittsburgh is Cam Heyward’s locker. Walk in and immediately to your right you’ll find the NFL veteran of 16 years.

“He’s a great teacher,” rookie Gabe Rubio says, with the Steelers leader within earshot of what’s being said. “He’s a great coach, and everything like that. Everything that we do, you know, he corrects whenever it’s wrong and he shows us how to play the game.”

Heyward is the epitome of leadership, camaraderie and just about every other ingredient that creates a team captain.

Another trait stands out.

His personality.

Heyward laughs and enters our conversation with the sixth-round rookie pick selected out of Notre Dame in the 2026 NFL Draft.

He give you a nickname?

I asked.

“G-Ruu,” Rubio replies.

A familiar chuckle emerges from Heyward’s direction as he overhears our conversation.

“You’re not going to tell him your other nickname?” Heyward asks.

Rubio replies, “Nah, I can’t do that.”

The mic turned off, I asked Rubio to tell me the other nickname.

He did.

The three of us laughed.

That one stays in the locker room.

Sixth Round Pick Who Had Flashed

Rubio fits the chemistry and DNA of the Steelers. Being in such close proximity to Heyward adds that extra touch of spice and everything nice that can help a rookie defensive lineman find his way.

Listed behind Derrick Harmon on the Steelers depth chart, Rubio should find himself getting a solid dose of snaps against Atlanta in Week 1.

“Yeah, it’s a relief, man,” Rubio explains with game day finally so close. “It is a blessing all in its own, and you know, going out there, getting ready to battle with my teammates is nothing short of fantastic. I love playing the sport and getting to do it at this high of a level is something that I always dreamt of.”

A four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals out of St. Louis, Missouri, Rubio was talented, but he wasn’t exactly an identifiable NFL prospect early in his football life.

Not even close, according to Rubio.

“Oh yeah, I definitely looked like a baby giraffe on skates,” Rubio joked.

There it is.

Maybe the best description of Rubio’s football journey comes directly from Rubio himself.

“It took me a little bit of time, you know, specifically, you know, dealing with all the growth and everything, having to get coordinated over my own body that was like the biggest challenge growing up. But once that was finally taken care of, it really took off.”

The Baby Giraffe Eventually Found His Legs

Rubio was a multi-sport athlete, dialed into wrestling and track and field, throwing the shot put and discus. He also spent time on the baseball diamond, basketball court and soccer pitch.

“In high school was when I really, like, focused just on track and football,” Rubio said.

Rubio went to different camps across the country during the summer of his sophomore year, getting acquainted and rubbing elbows with recruiters.

“It was just a show face, and you know, get your name out there,” Rubio explained. “Get the coaches to you know remember your handshake or like remember how you play. It’s that kind of stuff.”

They remembered.

Rubio eventually landed at Notre Dame, where his career wasn’t built around some immediate explosion onto the scene. He quietly carved out his place, developed his body and his game, and became good enough for Pittsburgh to make him the 40th Fighting Irish player drafted by the Steelers.

Now Come Sunday

And strangely enough, Rubio arrives at his first NFL regular-season game much the same way he arrived at those summer camps years ago.

Show your face.

Make them remember the handshake.

Then make them remember how you play.

There is one more layer to all of this.

His father, Angel Rubio was a three-time All-American as a defensive end at Southeast Missouri State. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in 1998 and played two seasons in the NFL.

But Rubio’s path wasn’t simply handed down through NFL bloodlines. He was the kid trying to coordinate a rapidly growing body. The self-described “baby giraffe on skates.”

The prospect traveling to camps hoping somebody remembered him. The player who quietly built a career at Notre Dame until an NFL team decided there was something worth developing.

That team just happened to be Pittsburgh.

The same place his dad started.

Now his locker sits a few feet from Cam Heyward.

Funny how far a giraffe can travel.

Gabe Rubio Player Bio