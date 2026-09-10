Rams hold lone Melbourne walkthrough at Marvel Stadium before season opener against 49ers

MELBOURNE, Australia — The Rams completed their first and final walkthrough in Melbourne on Thursday at Marvel Stadium, putting the finishing touches on their preparation for a season opener against the San Francisco 49ers barely a day after arriving in Australia.

The brief workout followed an overnight flight from Los Angeles and gave the Rams an opportunity to stretch their legs before moving to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for Friday’s game. Despite the compressed schedule, coach Sean McVay sounded comfortable with how his team had handled the journey.

“We’re well-rested. We feel good,” McVay said after the session. He said players had been able to sleep during the flight and appeared fresh upon arrival.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. Friday in Melbourne, corresponding to 5:35 p.m. Thursday in Los Angeles, with the game streaming on Netflix. The matchup will mark the first NFL regular-season game played in Australia, bringing an NFC West rivalry to one of the country’s most recognizable sporting venues.

The teams took substantially different approaches to getting ready. San Francisco arrived more than a week before kickoff to adjust to the time change, while Los Angeles kept its preparation at home before making the trip. The Rams’ plan was designed to preserve their usual routine and limit the adjustment required when they return to California ahead of their Week 2 game against the New York Giants. The organization tested the journey with several players earlier in the year before settling on its approach.

Thursday’s itinerary included a look at the MCG before the light session at Marvel Stadium. McVay and players, including quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Davante Adams, expressed confidence in the preparation, with the team relying on its sports science staff to help manage sleep and recovery during the trip.

The Rams expect their entire stay in Melbourne to last roughly 36 hours, with plans to depart after the game Friday. Following their only workout in Australia, McVay’s remaining instructions were straightforward: “Get a good rest tonight, and be ready to rock tomorrow.”