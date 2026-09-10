Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Quarterbacks

Welcome back, readers! I am happy to return for a second year as The Sporting Tribune's fantasy football analyst. If you are new here, my mission is to help fantasy managers with any dilemmas or questions they may have through the course of the season to ultimately win their leagues. For the next 17 weeks, I will produce weekly fantasy content that will go over the waiver wire, rankings, and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em columns.

Being a fantasy manager often means having to make difficult roster decisions, but I aim to take some of the guesswork out of it with my Start 'Em and Sit 'Em column for every position. It goes without saying that I won't include obvious calls like "start Trey McBride" or "sit Tommy DeVito." Instead, I search for players who be could be perceived as fringe but have the upside to propel your lineups to weekly wins.

As always, if you have any questions or don't see your players on here, feel free to follow me on Twitter (X) – @JamesNewell96 and send me a message, where I typically respond in a timely manner.

Start 'Em

Dak Prescott @ NYG (Projected FPTS – 18.6): Dak is arguably one of the safest fantasy QBs to have in 2026. With CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Jake Ferguson at his disposal, Prescott also has Klayton Adams returning as his offensive coordinator for a second season under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Being able to establish familiarity in this system will only benefit the fifth-best fantasy quarterback last season. He will have a great opportunity in Week One against the Giants, who've allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing QBs in 2025.

Caleb Williams @ CAR (Projected FPTS – 18.4): Another quarterback entering the season with higher expectations is Caleb Williams. Coming off some incredible performances during the postseason, Williams finished as the QB6 in fantasy in 2025 and has the potential to enter the conversation of being a top-five QB in the league. Similar to Prescott, he also has second-year head coach Ben Johnson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor returning to helm the offense. Despite losing DJ Moore this offseason, the Bears expect the playmakers Rome Odunze, Luther Burden II and Colston Loveland to not only continue their previous season's success but to take it to another level. In Week One, Caleb draws a matchup against the Panthers, who averaged 14.7 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs and allowed just Tyler Shough to reach 15-plus fantasy points in a game (he did so twice). Regardless, a down game here would be a surprise.

Justin Herbert vs. ARI (Projected FPTS – 18.8): Besides a couple of QBs in the league, who honestly has it better than Justin Herbert? Ignoring the on-field cuddling session with his fiancée during training camp, Herbert has looked every bit the franchise quarterback this summer with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. It is widely expected that the hire will not only add some creativity to the system but also allow Herbert and his weapons to hit explosive plays. Herbert will get to showcase his new scheme at home against the Cardinals, who are awful defensively and allowed the fifth-most passing touchdowns and ninth-most yards to QBs last season.

Honorable Mentions: Joe Burrow vs. TB; Trevor Lawrence vs. CLE; Jared Goff vs. NO; Malik Willis @ LV; Matthew Stafford vs. SF.

Sit 'Em

Brock Purdy @ LAR (Projected FPTS – 16.7): While I do think Brock Purdy is a fringe QB1, it is hard to trust him in a matchup this week against the Rams, who added Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson this offseason. And despite Aaron Donald not playing, the already long list of injuries the Niners have stacked doesn't provide me any comfort for an offense that is relying on a banged-up George Kittle, Mike Evans and rookie wideout De'Zhaun Stribling.

Patrick Mahomes vs. DEN (Projected FPTS – 16.0): Barring any unforeseen circumstance, Patrick Mahomes will make his return to the field since tearing his ACL in mid-December to face the Denver Broncos. What a way to get yourself acclimated. Unless Rashee Rice, Kenneth Walker, Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy all put up productive performances, it will be a long Monday night for Mahomes consisting of him trying to run for his life against the Broncos' furious front seven. Last season against Vance Joseph's defense, Mahomes was sacked three times and was under pressure 14 times while totaling just 13.34 fantasy points. He hasn't topped 18 fantasy points and has accrued 12 sacks in his last four meetings against Denver.

Jordan Love @ MIN (Projected FPTS – 15.9): Jordan Love is presented with an unsettling contest against the Vikings in Minnesota. Last season, the Vikings allowed the fewest fantasy points, second-fewest yards, touchdowns and completions to opposing QBs. Love, in his six games against top-20 defenses, averaged 10.39 fantasy points per game and has never surpassed 14 fantasy points, including his 7.08 performance against his division rival. While I do believe Love is a sleeper this season, this is not the week to deploy him into your starting lineup.

Lowlights: Tyler Shough @ DET; Jaxson Dart vs. DAL; Jayden Daniels @ PHI; Kyler Murray vs. GB; Baker Mayfield @ CIN.