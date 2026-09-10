TST Best Bets: September 10, 2026

The Los Angeles Rams open their 2026 season with an international game tonight against the San Fransisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. The Rams sit as the heavy favorites for Super Bowl odds, sitting at +500. Key offseason acquisitions of Myles Garrett, Jaylen Watson, Trent McDuffie and the un-retiring of Aaron Donald have vaulted their defense into a dominant force on paper.

Their offense was their strength in 2025, led by reigning MVP Matthew Stafford and Offensive Player of the Year runner-up Puka Nacua. Their offense led the league in total yards with 6,709 in 2025. Other key contributors included elite route runner Davante Adams, shifty running back Kyren Williams, tight end Colby Parkinson and rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson. Their 268.1 passing yards per game also paced the NFL.

The Rams ultimately fell just short of a Super Bowl appearance in 2025 after losing to the eventual champion, the Seattle Seahawks, in the NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers, headlined by their constantly loaded injury report, come into 2026 a little banged up but loaded with high-end talent. In 2025, the 49ers limped into the playoffs – ultimately making it to the Divisional round after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia.

The 49ers welcome the return of Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and Dre Greenlaw to their defense as well as offseason acquisitions of Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel to the offense.

Quarterback Brock Purdy led the 49ers to a top-5 offensive finish in 2025, averaging 244.5 passing yards per game. Purdy's lead pass catchers in 2025 was running back Christian McCaffrey – a Swiss army knife back who can run routes out of the slot. However, Purdy has a new cast to throw to, as three of the 49ers lead receivers – Jauan Jennings, Kendrick Bourne and Ricky Pearsall – are not part of the team this season. Jennings and Bourne signed deals with the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals, while Pearsall was placed on the season-ending IR.

Here is today's best bet brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Dez'haun Stribling over 33.5 receiving yards

Rundown: The 49ers took Stribling with the 33rd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and he has looked the part of a go-to NFL wide receiver in training camp. Reports out of camp have raved about Stribling's size, hands, speed, and reliability. In the preseason – he showed all of those traits too. 49ers insider Matt Maiocco reported that Stribling could be the 49er's No. 2 option this season, expecting a high volume of targets. This line is really low for someone projected to get a high target share.

Second Pick: Davante Adams over 50.5 receiving yards

Rundown: Adams has played the 49ers seven times in his career and has eclipsed 70 receiving yards in six of the seven games. Adams also has four games of over 130 receiving yards against the 49ers. Last season, Adams had 11 receptions for 165 yards between the two games against the 49ers.