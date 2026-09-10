Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Wide Receivers

Welcome back, readers! I am happy to return for a second year as The Sporting Tribune's fantasy football analyst. If you are new here, my mission is to help fantasy managers with any dilemmas or questions they may have through the course of the season to ultimately win their leagues. For the next 17 weeks, I will produce weekly fantasy content that will go over the waiver wire, rankings, and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em columns.

Being a fantasy manager often means having to make difficult roster decisions, but I aim to take some of the guesswork out of it with my Start 'Em and Sit 'Em column for every position. It goes without saying that I won't include obvious calls like "start Trey McBride" or "sit Tommy DeVito." Instead, I search for players that could be perceived as fringe that could propel your lineups for weekly wins.

As always, if you have any questions or don't see your players on here, feel free to follow me on Twitter (X) – @JamesNewell96 and send me a message, where I typically respond in a timely manner.

Start 'Em

Parker Washington vs. CLE (Projected FPTS – 10.0): One of the most strongly endorsed wide receivers this training camp and preseason has been Parker Washington. He ended last season leading the team with a 29.4 percent target rate and finished with double-digit fantasy points in four of the final six games. Washington is already a legitimate WR2 in fantasy right out of the chute, and he starts Week One against the Browns, who don't worry me after shipping away their best player and losing their defensive coordinator.

DK Metcalf vs. ATL (Projected FPTS – 9.2): It is no secret that Metcalf didn't live up to expectations last season, but having another year with Aaron Rodgers under center and a fresh system with newly hired head coach Mike McCarthy will change his outlook in 2026. In Week One, he gets a favorable matchup against the Falcons, who were torched by outside receivers and gave up the third-most touchdowns (20) to opposing receivers. I would also start Michael Pittman Jr. this week as a flex play.

Jaylen Waddle @ KC (Projected FPTS – 11.8): Waddle was dealt to the Broncos this offseason by the Dolphins for a couple of draft picks, including a first-rounder from this most recent draft. I expect Waddle to be utilized all over the field and to greatly boost Bo Nix and the offense. In his debut, he'll likely line up against Chiefs standout rookie corner Mansoor Delane, but his usage on the field should help him avoid Delane.

Honorable Mentions: Ladd McConkey vs. Cardinals; Jameson Williams vs. NO; Luther Burden II @ CAR; Mike Evans @ LAR; Chris Godwin Jr. @ CIN; Quentin Johnston vs. ARI; Michael Wilson @ LAC.

Sit 'Em

DJ Moore @ HOU (Projected FPTS – 9.2): Similar to Waddle, Moore was acquired by a new team in the Bills this offseason. Fantasy managers should expect a bullish return from Moore this season, but a matchup against the Texans is abysmally unkind. Houston's defense last season only allowed 10 touchdowns to receivers (tied for the third-fewest) and allowed the third-fewest points and yards to players at the position. I get that having Josh Allen as your QB helps defy these unfavorable statistics, but don't expect an offensive eruption anytime during the game.

Christian Watson @ MIN (Projected FPTS – 10.7): This selection might come as a surprise to some, but I would hold off on any urge to start Watson this week against the Vikings. A season ago, no team in the league allowed fewer points to wide receivers. I would also wait at least a week to see if Jordan Love has developed more rapport with second-year wideout Matthew Golden, who is expected to have a breakout year. Historically, Watson hasn't scored more than 10 fantasy points in five career games against Minnesota.

Courtland Sutton @ KC (Projected FPTS – 9.1): It is reasonable to assume that Sutton will have a reduced role from the one he previously held with the addition of Jaylen Waddle. Depending on how Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo assigns the cornerback matchups, it is expected that Sutton will be challenged against promising rookie Mansoor Delane, while Waddle will likely be lining up all around the field. Sutton has also struggled in his career against his division rival, scoring less than 12 fantasy points in all but two of his seven games. I imagine he will have to rely on a chunk play or a touchdown to have a decent outing on Monday.

Lowlights: Carnell Tate vs. NYJ; Marvin Harrison Jr. @ LAC; Brian Thomas Jr. vs. CLE; Stefon Diggs @ PHI; KC Concepcion @ JAX; Xavier Worthy @ DEN; Josh Downs vs. BAL.