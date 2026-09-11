5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL Going Into Week 1

#1 Philadelphia Eagles

No team faces more pressure in 2026 than the Philadelphia Eagles, which is wild considering they are just two years removed from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Last season ended extremely poorly for them, ranking in the bottom half of the league in most offensive categories. A.J. Brown is now in New England, the offensive line is getting older, Saquon is getting older, and Jalen Hurts has to adjust to a new system for the 2nd straight season under OC Sean Mannion. Mannion is known for his West Coast offense, which is not tailored to Jalen Hurts's strengths. Their win total sits at 10.5, but it is not far-fetched to imagine the Eagles looking for a new head coach by season's end.