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NFL · 1 hour ago

5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL Going Into Week 1

Patrick Kelleher, author

Patrick Kelleher

Host · Writer

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 13 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Chicago Bears logo

CHI

-3

-176

O 47.5

Carolina Panthers logo

CAR

+3

+148

U 47.5

Sep 13 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Baltimore Ravens logo

BAL

-3.5

-176

O 47.5

Indianapolis Colts logo

IND

+3.5

+148

U 47.5

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