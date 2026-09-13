Rams DE Myles Garrett's season hit with major obstacle

Los Angeles Rams star edge rusher Myles Garrett will undergo knee arthroscopic surgery and will be on injured reserve (IR) for at least four games. After coming over in a trade from the Cleveland Browns during the offseason, Garrett being out is a big blow for the Rams' defense.

Myles Garrett #95 of the Los Angeles Rams rushes the edge during training camp at Loyola Marymount University on July 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Ric Tapia – The Sporting Tribune Myles Garrett #95 of the Los Angeles Rams rushes the edge during training camp at Loyola Marymount University on July 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

On Saturday, NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted on X:

“Rams standout Myles Garrett will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his knee and will be placed on injured reserve sidelining him a minimum of four games, as @TomPelissero reported.”

Rams standout Myles Garrett will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his knee and will be placed on injured reserve sidelining him a minimum of four games, as @TomPelissero reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2026

Garrett had been dealing with knee pain and swelling since training camp, which kept him from practicing for the past three weeks. The team hopes he will return in four weeks. The earliest he could take the field is in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.

After the Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Sean McVay said that to his knowledge, Garrett was fit. But after the game, Garrett revealed that he wasn’t 100 percent fit and that his performance was one of the worst in his career.

“No. This was the worst version of myself… I didn't feel like I was the player I wanted to be and the player I've been before when I step onto that field,” said Garrett.

This was the first time since 2018 that Garrett didn't record a single stat (tackle or sack) in a game. The 49ers completely shut down the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. After the match, Garrett said that he was focusing more on his health and fitness rather than the opponent.

The Rams had traded Jared Verse and several premium draft picks to get Garrett, so their defense largely depends on him. With Garrett out, the Rams' next four games, against the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, and Buffalo Bills, are going to be pretty tough.