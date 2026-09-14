Steelers Rookie Tracker Week 1 Recap: Interviews & Analysis

10. Eli Heidenreich, Seventh Round Selection

230th Overall Selection

School: Navy

Navy Position : Running Back

: Running Back Status: ACTIVE

ACTIVE Stats: 2 kickoff returns, 47 yards

SLEPT LIKE A BABY

Eli Heidenreich figured his first NFL work would come on special teams.

He was right.

The seventh-round pick returned two kickoffs for 47 yards, joining fellow rookie Kaden Wetjen in Pittsburgh’s return game and getting his first NFL contact out of the way immediately.

That first play mattered more than the box score suggested.

“Anytime you’re playing football, I feel like that first play you get out there, it really shakes off the nerves,” Heidenreich said. “We started off the game out there on special teams, me and Kaden, so I think that really helped.”

Heidenreich said there were moments when he allowed himself to absorb what was happening — briefly during pregame and again afterward while looking into the crowd.

Between those moments, there wasn’t much sightseeing.

“Once the game’s actually rolling, you’re locked in out there.”

His offensive role can wait. Week 1 was about establishing himself in the kicking game, exactly where Heidenreich expected his first opportunities to arrive.

“It was all special teams, kind of as I was figuring,” he said. “There’s a lot of things I’ll be able to improve on.”

Two returns. Forty-seven yards.

Not a spectacular beginning.