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NFL · 10 minutes ago

“Weak And Washed Up” – NFL Fans Blast Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Over Cryptic Press Conference

Muhammed Asif, author

Muhammed Asif

Host · Writer

The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14 on Sunday. After this upset loss, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was seen repeating the same answer over and over at his postgame press conference. When reporter Kris Rhim asked about the rotation of left guards Kayode Awosika and Trey Pipkins, Harbaugh said he thought it was best for the team.

Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh speaks with media during Chargers training camp at The Bolt on Saturday, August 1, 2026 in El Segundo, CA.
Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh speaks with media during Chargers training camp at The Bolt on Saturday, August 1, 2026 in El Segundo, CA.

Darwin Walker – The Sporting Tribune

Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh speaks with media during Chargers training camp at The Bolt on Saturday, August 1, 2026 in El Segundo, CA.

“Because we thought that was the best thing for us,” the Chargers coach said.

When the reporter asked further questions, Harbaugh repeated the same thing again.  

“We felt that was the best thing for us… Just how good those two players are. Have the rotation. That was our decision.”

On whether the rotation would continue:

“Yeah, well, we’ll look at that.”

Football fans voiced their irritation regarding Jim Harbaugh's reply

One fan wrote that Harbaugh has gotten old and lost his coaching edge.

“Harbaugh is too old man. Lost the edge as a coach. Prime Harbaugh would view this Harbaugh as weak and washed up,” a fan reacted.

Other fans called him a 'fraud' and 'confused,' demanding that he step down.

“This guy is such a fraud,” another commented

“JIM HARBAUGH LOOK AND TALKS LOST AND CONFUSED HE SHOULD STEP DOWN HE IS NEVER GONNA WIN A SUPERBOWL,” one commented

At the same time, fans praised reporter Rhim for directly questioning Harbaugh about the team's poor performance.

“Gotta respect Rhim for the “are you happy with the results” comeback to Jim’s utter and complete bullsh*t,” one commented

“This dude doesn’t have a clue. The game has passed him by long ago,” another fan wrote

“Harbaugh is and always has been a fraud,” one commented

This was Jim Harbaugh's first loss in a season-opening game, after having a 6-0 record before. In the press conference, Harbaugh called the team's play sloppy and said it was important to fix these mistakes.

“Some uncharacteristic things happened,” Harbaugh said. “Give them credit for making them happen. I would call it sloppy at times. Too sloppy. That’s something we need to get fixed.”

The Chargers had seven penalties, two turnovers, and a blocked punt in the game, which caused them to lose control of the match.  

Quarterback Justin Herbert recorded 209 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Agreeing with Harbaugh, Herbert said:

"We can't expect to win like that," Herbert said, "and we have to do better."

In the third quarter, wide receiver Ladd McConkey went out due to a chest injury. Harbaugh said the team needs to learn from this loss and respond better moving forward.

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 14 8:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Denver Broncos logo

DEN

+2.5

+112

O 43.5

Kansas City Chiefs logo

KC

-2.5

-132

U 43.5

Final
Patriots covered +3.5, U 44.5
New England Patriots logo

NE

10

Seattle Seahawks logo

SEA

13

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