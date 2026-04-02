Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 55 NFL Free Agents for 2026

2026 NFL Free Agency

Which stars are more likely to wear a different uniform in 2026? Who could be the missing piece? Which team needs to break the bank to keep their guy?

Sound off in the comments!

More to Come: Check Back for Live 2026 Free Agent Landing Spots & Signing Grades!

Paul Connor is an NFL writer who has spent five years covering NFL Free Agency. As a multi-time FFPC champion and trusted voice in the fantasy community, he has a proven track record when ranking players.