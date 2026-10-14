Predicting the 14-Team NFL Playoff Field Going Into Week 6

Have Your Say! What Does the NFL Playoff Bracket End Up Looking Like?

Join the NFL Playoff Debate: Who Makes the Field?

We've updated our full 14-team NFL playoff projections heading into Week 6, but now it's your turn to debate the board!

VIKINGS DOMINANCE: Are the 5-0 Minnesota Vikings (#1 scoring defense at 12.8 PPG) the biggest threat to San Francisco in the NFC?

JAGUARS SURGE: Can Trevor Lawrence and the 4-1 Jacksonville Jaguars lock down the AFC's No. 3 seed after winning in London?

PATRIOTS CRASH THE PARTY: Did Drake Maye's 4-touchdown masterpiece convince you that New England is a legitimate playoff lock?

Drop your hot takes and playoff projections in the comments!