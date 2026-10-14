Predicting the 14-Team NFL Playoff Field Going Into Week 6

Road to Super Bowl LXI: Predicting the 14-Team NFL Playoff Field Heading Into Week 6
Five weeks of the 2026 NFL season are in the books, and October football is turning up the heat across both conferences. From high-stakes overtime thrillers on Monday night in Los Angeles to walk-off field goals in London and division crowns completely flipping hands, the playoff picture is undergoing a massive shakeup.
Heading into Week 6, here is our updated projection for how the 14-team NFL playoff field will stack up come January.