Rams replace Harrison Mevis with Blake Grupe as McVay addresses special teams failures

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams changed kickers Tuesday, releasing Harrison Mevis and signing Blake Grupe after a blocked field goal cost them an opportunity to beat the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. But coach Sean McVay made clear that changing one player would not address everything that went wrong in the loss.

McVay thanked Mevis for stabilizing the position last season while explaining that the Rams needed more consistent production. He also clarified his postgame criticism of the special teams unit, emphasizing that the missed opportunity did not erase the responsibility shared throughout the team.

“I thought he was a rock for us last year when we obviously struggled in that area,” McVay said. “Ultimately, we need better production and that’s what we’re hoping to get out of from Blake. He wasn’t exclusively the reason. This is the greatest team sport.”

The loss dropped the Rams to 2-3 and prompted another examination of their special teams operation. McVay pointed to problems in kickoff coverage and field goal protection, including the breakdown that allowed Buffalo’s Greg Rousseau to disrupt the potential winning kick.

“It was that unit cost us an opportunity to win the game,” McVay said, clarifying his remarks from Monday night. “That wasn’t the reason that we didn’t win exclusively.”

The personnel change will not extend to special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. McVay expressed confidence in Ventrone and said the responsibility for producing more consistent results begins with him.

“I have a lot of confidence in Bubba Ventrone,” McVay said. “There are no changes that are going to be made there. We’re going to keep working.”

McVay said Grupe’s professional experience and strong finish with Indianapolis last season helped make him the Rams’ preferred option. He cited Grupe’s 11-for-11 performance on field goals and 10-for-10 mark on extra points during that stint.

The Rams considered bringing Grupe in for a competition, similar to the approach they took with Joshua Karty and Mevis last season, before deciding to make an immediate switch.

“We felt like he was the best guy available that had real game experience,” McVay said. “What we felt like was the best thing was to just be able to give him an opportunity to come in here and do his thing.”

McVay also revisited his own decision-making before the blocked kick. He said he considered another offensive call on third-and-5 but weighed the possibility of a penalty or another negative outcome that could make the attempt more difficult.

His confidence in the kicking operation, the indoor conditions and Mevis’ previous success from that location informed the decision. The result, McVay acknowledged, made it painful to revisit.

“I trusted that our operation would be able to make that kick,” he said. “In hindsight, you look back on it and say, ‘All right, shoot, because of what the outcome was you’re kicking yourself.’”

The Rams will also have to address an absence on the offensive line. McVay said Alaric Jackson was suspended for two games and that his understanding was Jackson would appeal. David Quessenberry will take Jackson’s spot, and the Rams expect to open Keagen Trost’s return-to-practice window this week.

McVay said he learned of the suspension Tuesday morning and had spoken with Jackson, but wanted to gather more information before discussing the circumstances in detail.

“It certainly doesn’t help us when we’re missing a player of his caliber,” McVay said. “He has to make more consistent decisions that are in alignment with being available and representing the things that we want to be about without a doubt.”

On the field, penalties remain another concern. McVay singled out four false starts committed by four different players, describing the procedural mistakes as inconsistent with what those players have previously demonstrated.

“Talk is cheap,” he said. “We’ll keep emphasizing it. Ultimately, it’s a get it done type of thing.”

Despite the outcome, McVay saw reasons for encouragement against Buffalo. He praised a defense that generated two takeaways, with Jaylen Watson intercepting a pass and Nate Landman forcing a fumble recovered by Aaron Donald. He also credited Matthew Stafford with giving the Rams a chance to win.

“He was great. I thought he tried to will us to a victory,” McVay said. “I thought he did a great job getting through progression, saw the field really well, and he settled in.”

The Rams emerged from the game without significant new injuries, according to McVay, although they will not open Myles Garrett’s return-to-practice window this week.

For McVay, the challenge is turning an encouraging effort against a strong opponent into a complete performance. Replacing the kicker was the first visible move Tuesday, but the corrections extend well beyond that position.

“I didn’t want to be 2-3, but I was proud of that football team last night even though we came up short and it was a valiant effort,” McVay said. “What I want us to do is just consistently get up and keep going forward and be courageous.”