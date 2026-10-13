Rams replacing Harrison Mevis with Blake Grupe after costly blocked kick against Bills

LOS ANGELES — The Rams are changing kickers after a missed opportunity to beat the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, releasing Harrison Mevis and signing Blake Grupe off the New York Jets’ practice squad, according to ESPN. NFL Network also reported the move Tuesday.

The change comes after Mevis had a potential game-winning 48-yard field goal blocked by Buffalo’s Greg Rousseau in overtime. The Bills capitalized, driving into position for Tyler Bass’ 45-yard field goal to hand the Rams a 37-34 loss at SoFi Stadium and drop them to 2-3. Mevis also missed a 50-yard attempt wide left in the first quarter.

Sean McVay criticized the kicking operation afterward and indicated changes could follow. “It cost us the game tonight,” the Rams coach said.

The Rams had put themselves in position to win after rallying late in regulation. Kyren Williams scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with five seconds remaining to help force overtime, and the defense delivered a takeaway on Buffalo’s opening possession of the extra period when Nate Landman forced a James Cook fumble that Aaron Donald recovered.

Matthew Stafford then moved Los Angeles into scoring position, but Rousseau’s block erased the opportunity to finish a night in which Stafford passed for 383 yards and three touchdowns. Puka Nacua caught a career-high 17 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Mevis has made five of nine field-goal attempts this season while converting all 14 extra-point attempts. He joined the Rams during the 2025 season after earlier stops with Carolina, Birmingham of the United Football League and the Jets.

Grupe, 27, arrives with experience in New Orleans and Indianapolis. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and won the Saints’ kicking job after playing collegiately at Arkansas State and Notre Dame.

His 2025 season included sharply different stretches. Grupe made 18 of 26 field-goal attempts for New Orleans before converting all 11 attempts during five games with Indianapolis. He also made all 25 extra-point attempts between the two teams.

The Colts waived Grupe after training camp this year. The Jets claimed him before eventually moving him to their practice squad, giving the Rams an available replacement as they try to stabilize their kicking game.